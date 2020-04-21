Menu
The burgers are better at Blue Topaz Diner according to our reader’s.
News

WINNER ANNOUNCED: Best burger in town

Matthew Purcell
21st Apr 2020 12:17 PM
HOME to many delicious restaurants and cafes, our region’s eateries certainly know how to win us over with their standout offerings.

The Border Post asked readers to vote for their favourite place to get a burger on the Granite Belt.

After the top eight businesses were short-listed, the votes are now in and the winner has been decided.

Claiming the title of Stanthorpe’s Best Burger is none other than the Blue Topaz Diner.

Blue Topaz Diner are now offering delivery options as well as takeaway.
The Severnlea based business was the clear winner with 75 per cent of votes, finishing more than 65 per cent ahead of second place.

It’s their second win of late, after voters also named them the best takeaway in the region.

“We are once again, over the moon, by the results of this poll,” owner Shonel Roberts said.

“We want to thank everyone who nominated us and also took the time to vote for our business.

“We unfortunately noticed that the poll attracted a bit of negativity, and to be honest, we believe that with the current situation, our community should be banding together with a huge amount of support for each other and not tearing each other down.

“So because of this, we want to give a huge shout out and acknowledge all of the other nominees for their hard work and wonderful food.

“Aussie Beef Steakhouse, Slaps Coffee House Cafe, Holly’s Cafe, Ballandean Tavern, Stanthorpe Fish Bar & Takeaway, Cafe 77 and McDonalds.

“We also want to give an extra shout out to Lily’s, because they did a nomination which was deleted, so they didn’t quite make it to the voting poll ... but your food is delicious.

“We have eaten at all of these venues and they all have their key dishes and excel in different ways.

“Some of you have shut your doors, and this is unfortunate, but we hope that each of these businesses continue to smash it out when they get the opportunity to open their doors in the near future,” Mrs Roberts said.

The business has also introduced a new home delivery service on top of its takeaway option.

The diner is located at 26806 New England Highway at Severnlea.

Due to COVID-19 their trading hours have changed.

They operate 10am-2pm Sunday to Thursday, Friday 9am-8pm and 10am-8pm on Saturday.

Stanthorpe Border Post

