Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
COME DOWN: Jazzify will be performing at Harvest Jazz on Sunday, February 16, from noon. Picture: Contributed
COME DOWN: Jazzify will be performing at Harvest Jazz on Sunday, February 16, from noon. Picture: Contributed
News

Winery call out to fill final spots

Saavanah Bourke
29th Jan 2020 10:57 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FINE wine, music and food will be what’s in store at Heritage Estate Wines’ upcoming event.

Harvest Jazz is calling all family and friends to get together and celebrate Heritage Estate Wines’ harvest day, according to operator Therese Fenwick.

“We hold an event quarterly: our harvest day, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day and Christmas.”

Ms Fenwick said although there may not be many grapes to pick this year, it’s still an opportunity to get everyone together for a fun afternoon.

“We want to be celebrating our harvest this year, big or small,” she said.

“That’s why we are particularly calling it Harvest Jazz.”

The event will be held on Sunday, February 16, with locally recognised jazz band Jazzify taking to the stage.

Ms Fenwick said Jazzify’s lead singer Teri Welles was known around the town as a songbird with an angelic voice.

“She just takes your breath away,” Ms Fenwick said.

“It doesn’t matter what she sings, she is just beautiful.”

Mrs Welles said Harvest Jazz would be the first of many special performances this year, with freelance keyboard player Sam Pace joining the team.

“He has played with us once before and we are so excited to have him join us,” she said.

“The event is held on Valentine’s weekend, so bring your partner along.”

Ms Fenwick said the event at Heritage Estate Wines was sure to draw crowds from Toowoomba, Warwick and Tenterfield.

“We already have bookings from people outside of town.”

Ms Fenwick said numbers were limited so to secure your spot you should phone Heritage Estate Wines on 4685 2197.

The event will be held at 747 Granite Belt Dr in Cottonvale, starting from noon.

Ticket entry is $20 per person, with wine, food and coffee available for purchase inside.

For more information, click here.

heritage estate wines jazz music stanthorpe events
Stanthorpe Border Post

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lifelong Liston resident snags Aussie Day honour

        premium_icon Lifelong Liston resident snags Aussie Day honour

        News “It was a very humbling thing to happen,” remarked the Australia Day award winner.

        GALLERY: Preps enjoy first day

        premium_icon GALLERY: Preps enjoy first day

        News The Border Post visited some primary schools in the area today to see how the...

        What happened to happy little Connor?

        premium_icon What happened to happy little Connor?

        News Police have revealed they are investigating the death of the boy

        World-first trial brings new hope to stroke victims

        premium_icon World-first trial brings new hope to stroke victims

        News Clinical trial could bring a life-changing treatment to Australia.