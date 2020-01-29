Winery call out to fill final spots

COME DOWN: Jazzify will be performing at Harvest Jazz on Sunday, February 16, from noon. Picture: Contributed

FINE wine, music and food will be what’s in store at Heritage Estate Wines’ upcoming event.

Harvest Jazz is calling all family and friends to get together and celebrate Heritage Estate Wines’ harvest day, according to operator Therese Fenwick.

“We hold an event quarterly: our harvest day, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day and Christmas.”

Ms Fenwick said although there may not be many grapes to pick this year, it’s still an opportunity to get everyone together for a fun afternoon.

“We want to be celebrating our harvest this year, big or small,” she said.

“That’s why we are particularly calling it Harvest Jazz.”

The event will be held on Sunday, February 16, with locally recognised jazz band Jazzify taking to the stage.

Ms Fenwick said Jazzify’s lead singer Teri Welles was known around the town as a songbird with an angelic voice.

“She just takes your breath away,” Ms Fenwick said.

“It doesn’t matter what she sings, she is just beautiful.”

Mrs Welles said Harvest Jazz would be the first of many special performances this year, with freelance keyboard player Sam Pace joining the team.

“He has played with us once before and we are so excited to have him join us,” she said.

“The event is held on Valentine’s weekend, so bring your partner along.”

Ms Fenwick said the event at Heritage Estate Wines was sure to draw crowds from Toowoomba, Warwick and Tenterfield.

“We already have bookings from people outside of town.”

Ms Fenwick said numbers were limited so to secure your spot you should phone Heritage Estate Wines on 4685 2197.

The event will be held at 747 Granite Belt Dr in Cottonvale, starting from noon.

Ticket entry is $20 per person, with wine, food and coffee available for purchase inside.

For more information, click here.