Wineries make most of lockdown opportunities

AS cellar doors around the region remain closed, wineries are turning to alternative ways to keep selling.

Twisted Gum Wines owner Michelle Coelli said sales made through the winery’s online store had doubled if not tripled during the lockdown period.

“It has been going really well,” Mrs Coelli said.

“(There has been) a lot of orders and plenty of positive feedback from our wine club members and new customers too.”

With customers not able to go to wineries and buy wine, Mrs Coelli said delivery had also taken off.

“It’s not nearly enough to compensate but it is nice to keep in touch with people who have previously bought our wine,” she said.

Twisted Gum Wines owner Michelle Coelli.

Mrs Coelli was confident most sales would return to the cellar door once the winery could reopen.

“We are all changing the way we do things – it is a complete guess really,” she said.

Online sales seemed the “obvious thing” to do, but she said it has been a handy way to maintain connection with customers.

“I’m really glad that people have jumped on board and supported us,” she said.

As restrictions lifted, Mrs Coelli was optimistic for the region.

“There is a huge opportunity for everyone to make the most out of this situation,” she said.

“It’s a shame that the borders are closed and we won’t be able to see those visitors from northern NSW but this is a great opportunity for Queenslanders to explore their own backyard and the gem we have here in the Granite Belt.

“We may have reached a whole new audience and I’m really excited to see that unfold.”