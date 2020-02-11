Winemaker plans to shave 25 year old mo for cancer

MO TO GO: Ridgemill Estate winemaker Peter McGlashan will shave his beard of 25 years off for the upcoming World's Greatest Shave.

MO TO GO: Ridgemill Estate winemaker Peter McGlashan will shave his beard of 25 years off for the upcoming World's Greatest Shave.

A GRANITE Belt winemaker will be saying goodbye to his moustache of 25 years in one month from now, all in support for the World’s Greatest Shave.

Ridgemill Estate winemaker Peter McGlashan plans to shave his moustache, beard and head to raise money for the leukemia foundation.

“The moustache and my hair will go, if there is any of it by then,” Mr McGlashan said.

“It’s been on there for a long time and I thought it was time that it did some good for someone other than myself.”

Mr McGlashan said 41 people a day are diagnosed with leukemia, with the shave dedicated to his cousin who is currently in remission from leukemia.

“It is also for some friends locally who have lost their mother to leukemia as well.

“Once you start doing these things it’s incredible to see how many people have been touched by the same thing.”

The shave will take place on March 13, with Mr McGlashan’s end goal to raise $5000.

“It’s a lofty goal but you have to start somewhere.

“I currently have $371,” he said.

Moving to the area twenty-five years ago, Mr McGlashan is hopeful the community will get around him and support his initiative.

“We didn’t plan to stay but we are still here.

“I think that always says something about a community.”

Mr McGlashan plans on putting together what he calls the ‘great Granite Belt experience’ which will be raffled off to raise money.

“I plan to put together quite a sizable raffle using my connections in the wine industry to put something together.

“Accommodation, winery tour, lunch at nice restaurants, all that kind of stuff.

“I have already received some great donations from Ballandean Estate Wines, Filippos, College of Wine Tourism, Jester Hill and Savina Lane Wines.

“They have all come together and already pledged to give me dinners and tours for the great Granite Belt experience.”

To donate visit Peter McGlashan on Facebook.