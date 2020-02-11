Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
MO TO GO: Ridgemill Estate winemaker Peter McGlashan will shave his beard of 25 years off for the upcoming World's Greatest Shave.
MO TO GO: Ridgemill Estate winemaker Peter McGlashan will shave his beard of 25 years off for the upcoming World's Greatest Shave.
News

Winemaker plans to shave 25 year old mo for cancer

Saavanah Bourke
11th Feb 2020 12:06 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GRANITE Belt winemaker will be saying goodbye to his moustache of 25 years in one month from now, all in support for the World’s Greatest Shave.

Ridgemill Estate winemaker Peter McGlashan plans to shave his moustache, beard and head to raise money for the leukemia foundation.

“The moustache and my hair will go, if there is any of it by then,” Mr McGlashan said.

“It’s been on there for a long time and I thought it was time that it did some good for someone other than myself.”

Mr McGlashan said 41 people a day are diagnosed with leukemia, with the shave dedicated to his cousin who is currently in remission from leukemia.

“It is also for some friends locally who have lost their mother to leukemia as well.

“Once you start doing these things it’s incredible to see how many people have been touched by the same thing.”

The shave will take place on March 13, with Mr McGlashan’s end goal to raise $5000.

“It’s a lofty goal but you have to start somewhere.

“I currently have $371,” he said.

Moving to the area twenty-five years ago, Mr McGlashan is hopeful the community will get around him and support his initiative.

“We didn’t plan to stay but we are still here.

“I think that always says something about a community.”

Mr McGlashan plans on putting together what he calls the ‘great Granite Belt experience’ which will be raffled off to raise money.

“I plan to put together quite a sizable raffle using my connections in the wine industry to put something together.

“Accommodation, winery tour, lunch at nice restaurants, all that kind of stuff.

“I have already received some great donations from Ballandean Estate Wines, Filippos, College of Wine Tourism, Jester Hill and Savina Lane Wines.

“They have all come together and already pledged to give me dinners and tours for the great Granite Belt experience.”

To donate visit Peter McGlashan on Facebook.

cancer survivor granite belt wine leukemia worlds greatest shave
Stanthorpe Border Post

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Flood of changes follow heavy rainfall on Southern Downs

        premium_icon Flood of changes follow heavy rainfall on Southern Downs

        News THE water supply needs to last longer than it ever has before, according to mayor.

        RSL offers a rockin full day

        premium_icon RSL offers a rockin full day

        News No need to worry if you don’t have the moves because Stanthorpe RSL has your back...

        Forgotten victims: Fire and drought lay waste to bats

        premium_icon Forgotten victims: Fire and drought lay waste to bats

        News Countless animals have been killed and their homes decimated by fires and drought.

        ‘Don’t forget us’: Election on the mind ahead of meeting

        premium_icon ‘Don’t forget us’: Election on the mind ahead of meeting

        News “Now we’ve had time to see the true workings of this council I think the questions...