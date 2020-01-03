Wine sector the climate change canary in the coalmine

BALLANDEAN winemaker Tim Coelli says climate change is at the heart of issues the wine industry continues to face.

“Climate change is producing a number of things,” Mr Coelli said.

“An increase in average temperatures, evaporation rates and the probability of more extreme weather events.

“This means the wine industry faces a number of problems.”

The fourth-generation farmer said farmers in Australia had seen droughts, bushfires, heatwaves and floods for hundreds of years.

So Mr Coelli understands why they are so reluctant to accept warnings from expert scientists.

“Some people are continuing to question it,” he said.

“We just need to deal with the fact that it’s here and look at what we can do to fix things.

“At the same time, take advantage of the new opportunities out there.”

Mr Coelli took matters into his own hands, publishing an article in The Land expressing his thoughts that the viticulture sector is the ‘canary in the coalmine’ in relation to climate change and its impact on agriculture.

“One of the main reasons I wrote the article was because I felt that the wine industry and what is happening to it provides an excellent concrete example of the fact that there are definitely climate changes.

“It is probably one of the most sensitive industries to climatic differences and changes.

“The term I use is it’s the ‘canary in the coalmine’.

“It provides a bit of forewarning of what many of us might be facing in many different agriculture sectors,” he said.

In the space of 20 years, harvest dates have come back by roughly 40 days.

Instead of harvesting red grapes at the end of March or early April, a harvest in mid-February is now not uncommon, which Mr Coelli said was astounding.

“The impact on winery costs is also significant,” he said.

“Conducting red wine ferments in the heat of summer instead of autumn means extra costs for refrigeration, both in terms of extra equipment and electricity.

He said the vintage was also being “compressed” with red grapes now coming into the winery before the white grape ferments have been finished, requiring extra investment in tank capacities and other additional infrastructure costs.

Mr Coelli expressed his concern that the phenomenon is not just appearing in Australian vineyards, but all over the world.

“The community needs to be aware of what’s going on,” he said.

“I think this concrete information on what I have tried to provide with what is happening with the wine industry will help people see that this is pretty convincing information that there are clearly some trend changes happening in this setting.

“The scientific evidence and recent events that are happening across our country indicate that they are going to get more severe.

“People need to be aware of what’s coming too and plan for that.”