Wine industry push for tastings to be available to public earlier

PLEA TO OPEN: Sirromet chief winemaker and president of the Queensland Wine Association Mike Hayes. Picture: Peter Wallis

WINE experts across the state have come together to get the industry back on its feet earlier than anticipated.

Sirromet chief winemaker and president of the Queensland Wine Association Mike Hayes said the industry was pushing for tastings to be available from stage two of the roadmap to easing restrictions, rather than stage three.

With 100 people allowed at pubs, registered and licensed clubs, RSL clubs and hotels from July 13, Mr Hayes said the wine industry shouldn’t be a part of that category.

“We want to be able to operate from June 10 instead of July 13,” Mr Hayes said.

Viticulturist Mike Hayes is president of the Queensland Wine Industry Association.

“We are very different to that type of setting. People aren’t coming in and hanging around drinking, they are coming in to taste and then moving on straight after.”

While it may only be just over a month difference between the two dates, Mr Hayes said like a majority of industries, the wine industry was feeling the impacts of coronavirus quite heavily.

“The wine industry isn’t any different, we are struggling,” Mr Hayes said.

Forming a subcommittee and working closely with the Queensland Health Department, Mr Hayes said a framework was in motion to move operations forward from July 13 to June 10.

“The state and federal government have done an amazing job and we are behind them, but it is imperative that we can at least start to trade again.

“There are may barriers we are working towards to prove to the government that we are uniquely different.”

Mr Hayes said the plan was to help bring out the entirety of the wine industry, moving forward together as one.

“We are confident we will be able to achieve this.

“This is for all the wineries in Queensland. From the bigger wineries like Ballandean Estate Wines to the smaller wineries like Ravens Croft Wines,” Mr Hayes said.

Granite Belt Wine Tourism president and Ridgemill Estate owner Martin Cooper, who is working closely with Mr Hayes on the operation agreed, saying the industry shouldn’t be classed in the same category as pubs and clubs.

Ridgemill Estate head winemaker Peter McGlashan.

“We’re not a hotel or a bar, we are a tasting experience,” Mr Cooper said.

“We are hopeful we will be able to bring it forward and make it happen.”