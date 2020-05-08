Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Queensland Wine Industry Association president Mike Hayes and QCWT CEO Peter O'Reilly.
Queensland Wine Industry Association president Mike Hayes and QCWT CEO Peter O'Reilly.
News

Wine industry makes discovery in climate change fight

Saavanah Bourke
8th May 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE wine industry has battled the impacts of drought, bushfires, floods and hailstorms, always coming out the other side.

But as the effects of climate change continue to grow, wine industry professionals are determined to have mother nature on Queensland’s side.

Stanthorpe’s Queensland College of Wine Tourism, the University of Southern Queensland and the State Government have teamed up to ensure this.

QCWT CEO Peter O’Reilly said the Vineyard of the Future project had run for many years, and researchers are starting to make some important discoveries.

“It is something that we work on constantly,” Mr O’Reilly said.

Queensland College of Wine Tourism vineyard in Autumn colours. Photo supplied: USQ Photography, David Martinelli.
Queensland College of Wine Tourism vineyard in Autumn colours. Photo supplied: USQ Photography, David Martinelli.

“This last year we found that the Spanish varieties yield a lot better in the drier conditions and drier climates.

“It was a very low-yielding vintage, so it gives us a pointer in the right direction.”

Comparing more than 70 grape varieties, the project conducted at QCWT aimed to determine the best suited varieties for future weather, Mr O’Reilly said

“What we are trying to do is look at grape varieties that will assist and fight against climate change,” he said.

“We constantly monitor how they grow and their growth habits.”

Queensland Wine Industry Association president and Vineyard of the Future key researcher Mike Hayes said the project was already attracting international attention.

“Regional Queenslanders are innovative and adaptive. People are looking to the Granite Belt and how we are not just surviving but thriving,” Mr Hayes said.

Mike Hayes.
Mike Hayes.

“The severity of conditions has made us pause to consider how to shape our industry moving forward.”

Mr Hayes said the project included lifting fruiting wire from the heat of the soil, changing the direction of vines and investigating drought-tolerant rootstocks.

“Iberian and Italian varieties have been handling these warmer conditions for many years, and that’s why they are of such great interest to us,” he said.

climate change action granite belt wines wine industry
Stanthorpe Border Post

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Virus uncertainty hits Stanthorpe housing sales

        premium_icon Virus uncertainty hits Stanthorpe housing sales

        Property ‘The biggest impact has been uncertainty about the rules of non-essential driving’ says local agent.

        'It hasn't worked': School plans backfire

        'It hasn't worked': School plans backfire

        Politics Coronavirus: Scott Morrison takes your questions in live Q&A

        Region to share $1.8 million bushfire recovery funding

        premium_icon Region to share $1.8 million bushfire recovery funding

        News The Granite Belt will share $1.8 million in flexible funding grants to support the...

        Labor candidate contests Southern Downs seat

        premium_icon Labor candidate contests Southern Downs seat

        Politics Joel Richters claims he can “bring more to the table” than his Liberal rival.