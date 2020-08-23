Menu
DUST STORM: Wild winds were predicted to cause dust hazes over this weekend.
Weather

WIND, HAIL AND MORE: 24 hours in wild Granite Belt weather

Tessa Flemming
23rd Aug 2020 8:36 AM

GRANITE BELT residents should consider staying inside today as vicious winds are expected to lash at the region.

Strong westerly gusts will continue to bite today, after yesterday saw the winds reach speeds of 56 km/h at 1pm.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Peter Mackworth said the Southern Downs was just narrowly beaten by Dalby whose wind speed reached 74km/h.

“Today will still be pretty gusty around the region, and we’re still seeing a lot of those winds particularly at higher elevation,” he said.

“There is also quite a substantial wind chill factor of above 8 degrees.”

According to Weatherzone, those westerlies would reach a high of 24km/h today.

Wind was also the hitch in highly anticipated Stanthorpe snow.

While residents saw sleet and hail over the Granite Belt yesterday afternoon, Mr Mackworth said there were no reports of snowfall.

“There was barely any rainfall which the snow really needed,” he said.

“Those winds were also so strong that those temperatures would have really struggled to get down cold enough to maintain any snow reaching the ground.’

As for the Southern Downs’ outlook for the week ahead, the chilly temperatures would continue to linger.

“We see negative temperatures hitting the Darling Downs, with Oakey hitting -3.4 today,” he said.

“Warwick will have those cooler temperatures and some slight frost over the next couple of day, but the daytime will be quite sunny.

“By the end of the week, Thursday onwards, we will back into the 20s.”

