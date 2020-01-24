William, Kate ‘still reeling’ from Megxit

Kate Middleton and Prince William are still "reeling" from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle quitting the royal family, a royal expert has claimed.

The Sun reports the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are still "coming to terms with the reality" of the Sussexes' choice, according to commentator Katie Nicholl.

Speaking to Entertainment Today, Ms Nicholl said: "I think the severity of what's happened has had a huge impact on his brother, on his sister-in-law."

Putting on a brave face. Picture: Yui Mok/PA via AP

Earlier this week, Prince Harry jetted to Canada to be with Meghan and Archie after a deal was reached on their departure from the family.

Meanwhile, Prince William hosted his first solo reception at Buckingham Palace this week as Kate toured different parts of the UK.

Ms Nicholl added that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepping back as senior royals had stunned the Cambridges.

"Both of them are still reeling from the news, coming to terms with the reality of this situation," she said.

Earlier this week, Prince Harry gave an emotional speech before his departure at a Sentebale dinner, saying he was taking a "leap of faith" for a "more peaceful" family life - and there "really was no other option".

The couple will now stop using their HRH titles, will spend a large amount of their time in Canada, and will pay back the taxpayers' money that they spent renovating Frogmore Cottage.

Before Harry left, it was reported he patched up his relationship with William, but he is still at odds with his dad, Prince Charles.

The royals watch a fly-past of Royal Air Force aircraft over Buckingham Palace in London in 2018. Picture: AP Photo/Matt Dunham

A source told The Sun: "William and Harry have spent time together privately away from the official Sandringham Summit working on their relationship and discussing their future.

"It has been groundbreaking in terms of saving their bond as brothers and has been totally driven by them."

The insider added: "It's fair to say that the past week has brought William and Harry back together, but the relationship with Charles and Camilla is far more complicated and complex.

"There remains a real lack of trust there, and it's going to take some time to resolve."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission