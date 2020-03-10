Wildlife carers recieve donation from across the country

GRANITE Belt Wildlife Carers have received a generous donation, all the way from the other side of the world.

Seeing the devastation of our burnt country from her television screen in the United States, former Stanthorpe resident Tiziana Zorzi said she wanted to do something to help.

“Wherever I can help the local community is a great thing,” she said.

Growing up in the region and completing her schooling at both St Joseph’s School and Stanthorpe State High School, Mrs Zorzi said the Granite Belt has a close place in her heart.

“This is my local area that I want to help out,” she said.

Mrs Zorzi made the move from the Granite Belt to her now home in Dallas, Texas 19 years ago when her husband got offered a job the pair couldn’t pass up.

“We saw what the country was going through and wanted to help.”

Heavily involved with the American Girl Guides, Mrs Zorzi has been selling an Australian patch to the girls, with all proceedings donated to Granite Belt Wildlife Carers.

“They all want to help out because the wildfires were such important news in America.”

Starting her initiative just over a week ago, Mrs Zorzi said she has already received a great response from the American Girl Guides community.

“I have already sold about 300 patches and donated $150 to Granite Belt Wildlife carers.

“When I get back home I have another $150 for them,” she said.

Granite Belt Wildlife Carers president Betty Balch said the proceedings will be going towards feeding the animals in her care.

“We absolutely rely on these donations.

“We have had some funding over the years but most of our money comes from donations.

“It’s very hard for us to ask people in our area to support us when we know that they don’t have any money to donate.

“We are very thankful.”