Wildlife carer’s desperate plea to drivers

ORPHANED JOEZYS: Wildlife carer Ruth Bott is known for saving all sorts of animals, including this baby kangaroo, but worries drought has left all natives at risk.

SOUTHERN DOWNS wildlife carers are warning residents to be on high alert for the year ahead as a myriad of natural disasters continue to threaten the lives of our region’s native species.

Granite Belt Wildlife carer Ruth Bott said she had seen a rise in worry surrounding natives who have grown weak due to bushfires and drought.

“We’re certainly concerned, we’ve already had animals euthanised because they’re so weak and those who have gotten stuck in the mud of dams and can’t get out,” Ms Bott said.

“There’s been quite a few phone calls asking from people asking what they can do.”

As the drought prolonged, Ms Bott also worried about the number of animals in danger of becoming roadkill.

“Because the road attracts moisture, and it get cooler at night, we see animals start to head towards road looking for food when there isn’t much around,” she said.

“We’re seeing quite a lot, not just kangaroos but echidnas, koalas, especially slow moving things because drivers tend not to be able to get around them.”

In one case, Ms Bott had received a call from a woman looking to save 20 turtles who were forced to cross the road when their dam dried up.

While Ms Bott acknowledged there was little motorists could to avoid hitting animals due to their unpredictability, she pleaded with drivers to remain cautious and drive accordingly.

“Of course, you cannot speed, that would be my number one tip, be aware, slow down and look on both sides of the road.”