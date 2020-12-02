Menu
WILD WEATHER: Police and QFES at the Albion St power outage.
WILD WEATHER: Fire, widespread blackouts across Warwick

Tessa Flemming
2nd Dec 2020 3:09 PM
AN AFTERNOON storm has caused chaos in Warwick, with lightning sparking a fire and leaving more than 1000 homes in the dark.

Fire crews are currently attending a vegetation fire, believed to be caused by lightning in Junabee.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the Cutmores Rd blaze started at 2.50pm, with one crew on scene and more on the way.

At 2.30pm, an Albion St strike also brought down a powerline near the BP service station.

Staff were evacuated and the scene was being dealt with by Ergon Energy.

Ergon Energy representatives examine the damage of the Albion St strike.
Eyewitness Mick Gardiner was walking to fill up fuel when it hit.

“The wires dropped out just as I was coming up to the kerb. I heard the strike and the hair on my arms just went up,” he said.

“As soon as I could feel that, I look up and all I could see was this cable hanging over me.”

An Ergon Energy spokesman confirmed more than 1000 Warwick customers from Ogilvie Rd to parts of Grafton St were currently without power.

“The power is off for the safety of the community, and crews are currently investigating why the lines came down,” the spokesman said.

“People are advised to stay clear of the scene for their own safety.”

