After five months of tender loving care Bunny, the orphaned baby spectacled hare-wallaby, is ready for release.
Environment

WILD CHILD: Bunny the wallaby heading back to the bush

by EVAN MORGAN
11th Sep 2020 8:11 AM
Bunny was found alone near Charters Towers in April before being given to Kirwan animal carer Margaret Nieholf.

The wallabies are normally found in desert country and are rarely seen in Townsville. In her 40 years of animal caring Mrs Nieholf has only looked after a handful.

Bunny the orphaned spectacled hare wallaby will soon be released back into the outback. Picture: Evan Morgan
She is now looking for a location to release Bunny. "She will be going west of Townsville, probably six hours west of the city.

"When I first got her she only weighed just over 300g now she is almost 2.5kg.

"She is a young adult now (and) ready to make her own way in the world.

Bunny the orphaned spectacled hare wallaby will soon be released back into the outback. Picture: Evan Morgan
"Actually in her enclosure the other day she did escape and pulled some grass over and I thought that was really positive she had done that and it shows she is ready to make her home in the wild."

Mrs Nieholf said she had released thousands of animals in her time as an carer, but it was always hard to say goodbye.

Anyone finding an animal such as a joey should keep it warm and quiet and ring North Queensland Wildlife Care on 0414 717 374.

Originally published as WILD CHILD: Bunny heading back to the bush

wildlife

