Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Wife’s brutal Valentine’s gift to husband

by Becky Pemberton, The Sun
14th Feb 2021 2:20 PM

 

A wife has revealed how she's got her husband the most savage Valentine's gift of all time - a parcel with all the women's photos he's like on Instagram.

A TikTok user uploaded a video of her wrapping up the present to give to her partner.

Her video, which has racked up 460,000 likes, has the caption: "What did you gets get your man for Valentine's Day?"

Gloria wraps the present …
Gloria wraps the present …

 

… ready to hand over.
… ready to hand over.


At first, it isn't clear what Gloria has bought her husband, as she can just be seen wrapping up some protective packaging.

She then reveals the gift, saying: "I got my husband this cute little box and filled it with pictures of all the girls that he's been liking on Instagram. Hope he likes it!"

Ooft, savage.
Ooft, savage.


The photos have been taped to little wooden sticks and stuck upright into the packaging like a mini display of shame.

Some people found the savage gift hilarious, with one joking: "Well he did like the pictures … pretty sure he'll love the gift."

He won’t be scrolling Instagram again in a hurry.
He won’t be scrolling Instagram again in a hurry.

Another said: "Imma need a bigger box."

A third wrote: "best gift ever please post his reaction."

However, not everyone was a fan, with one saying: "Is he not allowed to like other people's posts?"

This story originally appeared on The Sun and is republished here with permission.

Originally published as Wife's brutal Valentine's gift to husband

editors picks social media tiktok trending valentines day

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Wet weekend to break Stanthorpe’s February dry spell

        Premium Content Wet weekend to break Stanthorpe’s February dry spell

        News When you can expect the rain and why experts are urging residents to stay hopeful for a last-minute summer deluge.

        FULL LIST: Stanthorpe Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Stanthorpe Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Stanthorpe Magistrates Court on Friday.

        Massive changes coming to Aussie farming

        Premium Content Massive changes coming to Aussie farming

        Rural A forum on Australia’s food security has heard why some regions are set to lose...

        Ambo wait times blow out again under Palaszczuk Govt

        Premium Content Ambo wait times blow out again under Palaszczuk Govt

        Health Patients wait longer as Queensland ambulance response times blow out