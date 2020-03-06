Menu
Ashlee Brown was bound and brutally bashed in the garage of her Melbourne home and then left for five days to slowly die. Her husband Mohamed Naddaf crushed medication and fed her water through a syringe, but her body was cold before he called for help.
Crime

Husband left his bashed patner to die on the bathroom floor

by Karen Sweeney, AAP
6th Mar 2020 7:27 PM

Ashlee Brown was bound and brutally bashed in the garage of her Melbourne home and then left for five days to slowly die.

Her husband Mohamed Naddaf crushed medication and fed her water through a syringe, but her body was cold before he called for help.

Ashlee Brown.
He was jailed for up to 11 years for his failure to get help for the 25-year-old mother.

The sentence, of which he must serve at least eight years, was "stern" according to Victoria's Court of Appeal, but not so much it should be reduced.

His actions over almost a week in November 2016 were "serious and morally blameworthy".

"Ms Brown's death was slow and miserable," three judges said today.

 

Mohamed Naddaf and Ashlee Brown.
Ms Brown's mother Siobhann Brown said she was "very happy" with the court's decision, but there was more to be done to do justice for victims of family violence.

"Our Ashlee can fully rest in peace. We must continue to raise awareness and educate as many people as we can on this sadly rapidly growing horror we have come to know as domestic violence," she said.

"She's up there and now she can rest. I hope she's proud … that she knows we pushed as much as we could."

 

Siobhann Brown, mother of victim Ashlee Brown, was very happy Naddaf lost his appeal. Picture: James Ross/AAP
Ms Brown suffered more than 100 blunt force injuries after being bound and bashed by an unknown person in her car, parked in the garage of the family's Craigieburn home.

Naddaf, then 37, told police he'd found her on either November 1 or 2 and moved her to the bathroom where her serious condition deteriorated.

He pleaded guilty to manslaughter by criminal negligence, claiming his failure to get help was at her insistence.

When he eventually called for help on November 6, paramedics arrived to find Naddaf performing CPR on Ms Brown's cold body.

 

 

 

Mohamed Naddaf. Picture: Nicole Garmston
Ashlee Brown’s mother, Siobhann, punches the air in triumph. Picture: James Ross/AAP
