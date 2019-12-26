Menu
Research suggest over indulging at Christmas could be good for mental health.
News

Why you shouldn’t feel guilty for overindulging

Aisling Brennan
26th Dec 2019 12:00 PM | Updated: 12:55 PM
AS many people are now in the full force of a food coma post-Christmas Day, some might be feeling a little guilty they ate too much.

But Southern Cross University nutritional psychiatry specialist Megan Lee said there's no need to criticise yourself for over indulging.

In fact, she said a few days of indulgence could actually be beneficial for mental health.

"Indulging in your favourite food and drinks shouldn't make you feel guilty or frustrated," Ms Lee said.

"Intuitive eating researchers have given us permission to enjoy and stop the negative judgments.

"One or two days of indulging more than usual have been found to not be detrimental and could actually be beneficial for our mental health."

Ms Lee said it was important for people to realise they are allowed to enjoy the odd day of over indulgence but people should still try to stick to some regular healthy patterns.

"Don't fall into the trap of thinking, 'I've already overindulged, I will just start again after New Year'," she said.

"This will lead to a healthier and happier you.

"Also remember to be grateful for all you have and give back to others in any way you can."

Guilt-free festive advice:

  • Appreciate the food, drinks and company on the days you know may be indulgent.
  • Don't throw in the towel on your normal exercise routine. Make time to move each day and even try a new activity like paddle boarding or bike riding.
  • Stick to your healthier eating patterns on all other days.
Lismore Northern Star

