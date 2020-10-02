Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A union boss who was fined $5000 for intimidating a safety inspector and yelling “you’re a f---ing dog” in his face is appealing his conviction.
A union boss who was fined $5000 for intimidating a safety inspector and yelling “you’re a f---ing dog” in his face is appealing his conviction.
Crime

Why union boss is appealing over ‘f---ing dog’ incident

by Grace Mason
2nd Oct 2020 6:44 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A CAIRNS union boss who was fined $5000 for intimidating a Workplace Health and Safety inspector and yelling "you're a f--king dog, Duckworth" in his face is appealing against his conviction.

Roland Cummins, 33, an organiser for the Construction, Forestry, Maritime, Mining and Energy Union, was handed the fine last month by Cairns Magistrates Court.

The court heard he verbally attacked inspector Robert Duckworth at the Cairns Performing Arts Centre worksite in April 2018, leaning towards his face and screaming 'you're a f--king dog, Duckworth' three times.

Rolly Cummins leading a rally outside the Cairns Regional Council over a pay dispute in 2018. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN
Rolly Cummins leading a rally outside the Cairns Regional Council over a pay dispute in 2018. PICTURE: STEWART MCLEAN

MORE NEWS

'S**thouse area': Far North drug hot spots revealed

How long drug trafficker Ryan Hill will spend in jail

10 of the worst Far North fraudsters, thieves

Cummins was ordered to pay a further $7200 to foot the legal costs of Workplace Health and Safety.

He is now appealing against the guilty finding by magistrate Catherine Benson, listing 10 grounds as to why the matter should be retried. Cummins' legal team argues it can't be proven Mr Duckworth was "intimidated" and says the magistrate failed to take into account what occurred in the lead-up to the incident.

The matter is set down for a review on October 30.

Originally published as Why union boss is appealing over 'f---ing dog Duckworth' incident

cfmeu court crime intimidation roland cummins

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Come outside b---h’: Man shoots gun at 67yo mum

        Premium Content ‘Come outside b---h’: Man shoots gun at 67yo mum

        Crime The Warwick court heard the man was so ‘grossly intoxicated’ he had no memory of the incident.

        Queensland Health testing Southern Downs sewage for COVID

        Premium Content Queensland Health testing Southern Downs sewage for COVID

        News THE sewage of two Southern Downs towns are being tested for traces of COVID-19...

        BREAKING: Man critical after Glen Aplin crash

        Premium Content BREAKING: Man critical after Glen Aplin crash

        News A man in his 30s is being flown to hospital.

        FLASHBACK: Moments that defined the past year

        Premium Content FLASHBACK: Moments that defined the past year

        News The year has brought challenges some had never dreamed of, but it also brought many...