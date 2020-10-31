Home owner goes all out for Halloween

A spooktacular Halloween set up that normally stops traffic is ready to thrill in a year that’s already been as scary as they come.

The Brunswick West home of Chiara and Nino Celentani has been covered in haunting Halloween decorations every October for about a decade.

But this year they've even scared themselves with a hulking werewolf, an eerie motion-activated butler at the front gate, skeletal doormen, snakes and spiders including a giant one wrapping its latest victim in cobwebs above the porch.

"Every year it gets bigger and bigger, but we went all out this year because of COVID-19," Ms Celentani said.

It's taken a week to place most of their more than 100 decorations, including homemade witches in the front garden and creepy cloaked cultists made from bollards, balloons, pool noodles draped in a cape on the stairs up to the front door.

The Celantani's spent most of the past week decorating their home. Picture: Tim Carrafa.

And if all that wasn't terrifying enough, after dark a projector haunts one of the front windows with ghostly apparitions and a handful of the dolls come alive with chilling screams.

While their traditional Halloween party has been cancelled the pair are still hoping to see kids enjoy a spooky thrill, though with COVID-19 safety in mind they're still working on how to treat passers-by.

"I feel like I'm cheating them if I'm not able to give them some lollies after they come to see the house," Ms Celentani said.

"But I bought them as soon as Brett Sutton said a few weeks ago that trick or treating would be happening."

Rami, 3, Jaad, 7, and Amiti, 4, got an early fright this week. Picture: Tim Carrafa.

Amiti, 4, Jaad, 7, and Rami, 3, had a chance to test their Halloween costumes and their bravery yesterday, and enjoyed the thrilling outing.

Mr Celentani is embracing this Halloween's full moon as a werewolf while Ms Celentani will become Red Riding Hood.

Last year their creepy clown theme and costumes were enough to unnerve even the adults walking by as they handed out a whopping 250 lolly bags to hordes of costumed children.

Ms Celentani said it started with two creepy gnomes and a work Halloween costume party about a decade ago, but the haunting attraction now has a spirit of its own and occasionally stopped traffic.

"We love doing it, because it builds such a great sense of community," she said.

"Under normal circumstances we'd be on the footpath greeting the families and handing out lollies. It's a great way to meet the neighbourhood. And we love the reactions we get from the kids - and the parents too."

The pair normally host a Halloween party for friends and family on their front terrace. Picture: Tim Carrafa.

And the unique display hasn't cost either of them an arm or a leg, with most of the pieces snapped up from Costco, on sale at Lombards or homemade.

"I get a lot of the ideas from Pinterest," Ms Celentani said.

In addition to watching others enjoy the display the couple also get a few thank you cards and even some small change left on their creepy butler's tray.

And if Halloween isn't your thing, it might be worth driving past in the lead up to Christmas when the home really shines.

