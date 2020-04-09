Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Technology

Why this acrobat isn’t flipping out over virus restrictions

bob anthony
by and Bob Anthony
9th Apr 2020 3:39 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN enterprising Tweed acrobatics teacher is bending over backwards to ensure her students keep up their classes.

Yolanda Skye, from Elastic Banz at Cudgen, is using the internet to conduct classes three times a day which also doubles as a group chat session.

"It's great to see the smiles on the students' faces. It also brings a degree of normality to their lives in these extraordinary times," Yolanda said.

Tweed acrobatics teacher Yolanda Skye proves staying active and fit during isolation isn’t a stretch. Picture: Scott Powick
Tweed acrobatics teacher Yolanda Skye proves staying active and fit during isolation isn’t a stretch. Picture: Scott Powick

"I am also getting messages of thanks from parents because the classes provide something the students look forward to and helps break the boredom of being stuck at home."

She holds classes for students of all ages from her Tweed Heads South home.

"I try to limit the numbers depending on the age groups I am taking," she said.

coronaviruspromo

 

"For the littlies, we try to have only about five in the classes so that I can focus on what they are doing and provide more individual instruction and for the older students, we can have up to a dozen."

At the moment, Yolanda is just conducting classes for existing Elastic Banz students but was open to people interested in her classes contacting her via email at yolandaskye@hotmail.com

Originally published as Why this acrobat isn't flipping out over COVID-19 restrictions

More Stories

acrobatics coronavirus online learning

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Inaugural May 'race day' postponed indefinitely

        premium_icon Inaugural May 'race day' postponed indefinitely

        News Ballandean Estate Wines’ cellar door is closed for first time in nearly half a century, but remains open in 'bottle shop' format.

        ‘Nurses under threat’: Testers lack protective gear

        premium_icon ‘Nurses under threat’: Testers lack protective gear

        Health Nurses under protected in COVID-19 pandemic: claim

        Police primed to fine during Easter break

        premium_icon Police primed to fine during Easter break

        Crime Break the rules and police will come down hard

        Beer, spice and all things nice

        premium_icon Beer, spice and all things nice

        News Stanthorpe brewery is offering up Mexican and takeaway beers delivered right to...