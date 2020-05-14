Why the Granite Belt is the best place to call home

Amy Conliffe and husband Brenton Morris are looking forward to raising son Tylan (3) and daughter (Harlo) on the Granite Belt.

A FAMILY has ‘killed two birds with one stone’ when they uprooted their life on the Gold Coast and made the move to the Granite Belt.

Mother of two Amy Conliffe said her and husband Brenton Morris decided to make the move to be closer to family, as well giving her children a ‘country lifestyle’ upbringing.

“My husband grew up on farmland in northern New South Wales,” Mrs Conliffe said.

“We also have family that live in Stanthorpe.

“We decided we would be killing two birds with one stone being closer to family and giving the kids more of an upbringing that my husband had,” she said.

Buying 160 acres of land in Ballandean, she said the family excavating business Earthly Projects and Landscaping will feel right at home.

“The idea is to utilise some of the machinery we already have on the land we are owning and build the business up once we get there.

One of Earthly Projects and Landscaping projects.

“Later on we hope to set up a brewery, glamping, wedding type of venue. But the first step will be to build our house.”

As for why the pair chose the Granite Belt, she said she couldn’t think of a better place to live.

“Across all of Australia there are lots of these little hubs that are a little touristy destinations for out of towners.

“Stanthorpe is an up and coming place. Now the drought and fires are hopefully coming to an end, we know it will be a location that comes back fighting.”

Wanting her two children Tylan (10) and Harlo (3) to have more of a ‘hands on upbringing’, she said the entire family is looking forward to the change of scenery.

“We both feel country kids are a little bit more resilient compared to city kids.

“We want them to be able to get on the land and interact with all the animals and to have a more hands on experience childhood.”

With the moving process already underway, Mrs Conliffe said she already feels apart of the community.

“There is a real warmth from the people here,” she said.

“All the trades we have been dealing with to organise our land and property have been so lovely.

“Everyone is so welcoming and we are looking forward to calling the area home.”