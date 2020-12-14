Court bans supercar LGOPNR number plates

A lawyer who had been fighting for the right to keep X-rated number plates on his Lamborghini has been dealt a blow in court today – but he’s got a new idea.

Lamborghini-driving Sydney lawyer Peter Lavac has vowed never to back down to "fat cat bullies" after a court bid to try and keep his controversial 'LGOPNR' number plates failed on Monday.

NSW Police seized the plates - which say an abbreviation of "leg opener" - after pulling Mr Lavac over while he was driving his yellow Lamborghini to carry out a random breath test in November.

He has since been fighting to have them returned and wanted a court declaration stating their contents couldn't be deemed offensive.

But on Monday at Downing Centre Local Court, Magistrate Greg Elks ruled in favour of Transport for NSW, who he said retained ownership of all number plates in the state and could recall them at will.

After the setback, Mr Lavac, a barrister and former Hong Kong prosecutor, said he already had ideas for his next custom registration.

They include the moniker of UK clothing brand 'FCUK', but he said he will more likely settle for 'XLEGO' - an abbreviation for "extra-large ego".

"The main reason I took these people to court was to send a message," he said outside the court.

Renowned Sydney lawyer Peter Lavac delivered a scathing assessment of the ordeal after the court decision. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Christian Gilles

"And that was my way of saying, as politely as I know how, 'Hey guys, this is the 21st century. This is Australia. This is a free country. This is a democracy. This is not the Soviet Union.'

"So get a life. Get a sense of humour and get over it."

Model Melanie Wright poses with Peter Lavac's car – before the plates were seized. Picture: Supplied

In court, Mr Lavac argued the vanity plates were a "tongue-in-cheek, funny, humorous, taking-the-piss tribute to my reputation as a playboy".

But Mr Elks said the lawyer was given several opportunities during his months-long stoush, which began in August, to comply with the demands of an authority that followed "all procedural steps".

The magistrate also ruled he had no jurisdiction to consider whether or not the content of the plates were offensive.

When the decision was handed down, Mr Lavac, 74, was joined by model Melanie Wright. She was recently recruited for a photo shoot with his Lambo and the X-rated number plates.

A young Peter Lavac discovered a love of fast cars and motorbikes while working as a prosecutor in Hong Kong.

"This court decision doesn't faze me in the slightest," Mr Lavac said.

"I have never backed down from a challenge or a fight in my entire life. It's not in my DNA.

"I paddled a surf ski across the South China Sea. I disabled a gunman at the Sydney Hilton - why on earth would I ever back down to a bunch of … fat cat bullies?

"The reason why this court decision doesn't faze me is because we have already won - we won in the pub test - we won in the court of public opinion."

Peter Lavac said he fought hard in court. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Christian Gilles

He also claimed authorities tried to "intimidate" him when police seized his plates during a vehicle stop but said that was not going to silence him.

Mr Lavac said the only offensive part of the number plate saga was the taxpayer's money "wasted in this trivial, mickey mouse bullshit".

"Hell will freeze over before I apologise," he said. "If they're offended by it all I can say is get a life."

Wearing tracksuit pants and hiking boots, Mr Lavac posed for photos outside the court following his statement.

