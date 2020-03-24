Why social connection is now ‘more vital’ than ever

HELP AT HAND: Purple Dove Awareness Group has a range of free products available at The Summit for people in need.

IT’S business as usual for the Granite Belt Neighbourhood Centre, which is continuing to support the community during the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Service manager Jenny Leigh said the team was doing what they “normally do” while taking the self-distancing restrictions into account.

“We might have to find a different way to do that, but our goal is still to provide a support service to our community,” Ms Leigh said.

“It is changing so quickly — something said today might not be present tomorrow, so we need everyone to bear with us as we get through this together.”

Ms Leigh said the centre was in full operation.

“Our aim is to keep that face-to-face contact with people if we can,” she said.

“If we can’t we will find other ways.

“It is increasingly vital to have people to be able to connect as this goes on and on.”

Granite Belt Neighbourhood Centre isn’t the only service helping the community during this time — Purple Dove Awareness Group is also hard at work.

Organisation founder Chris Robins said she and her husband Ian would not be taking a back seat because of their health.

“It’s not our age, our medical problems put us both at high risk,” Mrs Robins said.

“But if anyone needs assistance we will be there to help them out — we will just be keeping our distance.”

Mrs Robins said the couple offered free food at the front of their property at The Summit, available for anyone in need to help themselves to.

“We don’t have a great deal of fresh stuff down there, but we have been putting out plenty of non-perishables like rice and cereals,” she said.

Mrs Robins has been restocking the table of goods daily and said she believed the demand was only going to increase.

“It has increased slightly but we think it will only get worse in the coming weeks,” she said.

“If anyone needs more assistance just let us know and we are happy to help out.”

She said the most important thing for the community to do was to support one another and defeat the virus together.