Why Greg Norman is moving home

Greg Norman and wife Kirsten are moving home to Australia after selling their Colorado ranch.

Looks like golf legend Greg Norman is leaving the United States permanently and heading back to his old stomping grounds of Australia.

Known as the Great White Shark of pro golf, Norman, and his wife, Kiki, have found a buyer for their $52 million (AUD) Colorado ranch.

Sources say the sale is expected to be finalised in the coming weeks, only a month after the entrepreneur and golfer found a buyer for the $77 million Florida compound he built from the ground up.

Norman, 66, will be making one hefty profit off the sale of Seven Lakes Lodge. He purchased the Meeker, Colorado, ranch in 2004 for $12 million.

Norman put the home on the market for $71 million in 2016, but dropped the price significantly - by $19 million. Still, that leaves him with a profit of a whopping $39 million.

The structure spans 13,907 square feet. Picture: realtor.com

Sitting on a massive 11,900 acre lot, the lodge is made up of eight bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

It has been described as "one of the finest trophy big game hunting and fishing ranches in Colorado" and is a sporting paradise.

The home is in the coveted White River valley of the Flat Tops Mountains, and boasts panoramic views of nature and wildlife.

In addition to the 13,907-square-foot lodge, a variety of cabins and a saloon/dance hall provide accommodations for plenty of guests.

Norman farewelled the property in an emotional Instagram post this week. "Sunday snow. A beautiful send off after two decades of owning 7L," he wrote.

"This ranch has been an extraordinary magnificent journey of mountain life. It has been a pleasure sharing the incredible diversity this ranch with my family and friends. Each have their own memory, but collectively the memories will never leave us due to the uniqueness of the offering. I am confident the new owner and his family and friends will enjoy the same journey we did."

Greg Norman outside Seven Lakes.

It comes after the longtime world number one golfer sold his South Florida compound only two weeks after it was listed for sale.

Norman relisted the Jupiter Island Beach abode after 14 years of reconstruction and it was snapped up by the family of billionaire Leslie Wexner - the founder and former chief executive of L Brands - according to the Real Deal.

"My wife and I feel it is time to move on after 30 years here," Norman told the Miami Herald.

"COVID-19 and the whole pandemic experience, with social distancing and being isolated from our families - most of whom live overseas - this past year has made us realise how short life truly is and has caused us to re-evaluate how and where we want to spend the rest of our lives."

Kirsten made it clear that means Australia. On March 14, Norman's wife of more than a decade said farewell to their longtime Florida home in an Instagram post.

"Our beloved Shark Shack. Boy will we miss it. Hope to recreate it some day soon in Oz!" she wrote in the caption.

Greg Norman and his wife are looking for property in Australia.

In a January column for Stellar magazine, Norman explained how he was ready to head back to his home state of Queensland.

"I miss Australia. I miss the way it sounds. Not long ago, I was on the phone with my parents and the sounds of the bird life in the background was something else," he said.

"And the smell of Australia … it's so clean and fresh. I love the coffee and I miss the people; they're so easy going … I want to get back to Australia as soon as I can. To tell you the truth, I think about coming home every second day."

Greg Norman and his wife Kirsten love the outdoors.

In 2019, he told The Daily Telegraph he was on the hunt for property Down Under.

"Yes we are (looking). I'd prefer not to say where we are looking and no we have not bought anything."

Norman spent 331 weeks as the world's No. 1 ranked golfer in the 1980s and 1990s. He has won 89 professional tournaments, including 20 PGA Tour tournaments and two majors: the Open Championships in 1986 and 1993.

The Colorado property sits on 11,900 acres. Picture: realtor.com

The living space with floor-to-ceiling windows. Picture: realtor.com