Why chaplains are helping people in prison system

A CHAPLAIN service is providing prison inmates with an opportunity to talk and connect - without judgment.

Inside Out Prison Chaplaincy, which is operated by Queensland not-for-profit group Carinity, provides a service to inmates at both men's and women's correctional centres.

Carinity chaplains support some of Queensland's most vulnerable - people in prisons and hospitals, students requiring special assistance, and aged people in residential care.

David Briddock is one of 30 volunteer chaplains who works with the Inside Out program between Mareeba and the Gold Coast.

Inside Out prison chaplain David Briddock. Photo: Supplied

"More than ever, people in prison need a listening ear and a shoulder to cry on," David said.

"Each prisoner finds themself in a position where they often have the time and the inclination to seek help and support. Seeing changes in the people in prison who seek to get their lives on track is just the best.

"More than ever, some of our community's most vulnerable need generous ongoing support."

David speaks to many inmates, but one who goes by the name of Chris, spoke highly of him.

LOCAL NEWS: Coffee chain eyeing off Lockyer site for new cafe

LOCAL NEWS: Water deliveries expected to triple in coming weeks

LOCAL NEWS: 'I'll make you a deal': Drug driver's bizarre court bet

Chris said the prison chaplain, David Briddock, was a "beautiful, kind, compassionate gentleman and chaplain".

"Not only has he helped me enormously on my journey here, through prayer and rich Bible knowledge, he has helped me connect comfortably with other inmates," Chris said.

"This type of service ministry is priceless to those of us going through challenging circumstances."

Even during the coronavirus pandemic, Chaplaincy Services' Don McPherson said

the Inside Out program had been operating in correctional centres since 1978 and is one of six Christian chaplaincy organisations with volunteer chaplains in prisons.

The service runs on donations, which can be made at the Carinity Chaplains Appeal by calling 3550 3737 or visiting www.carinity.org.au/donations.