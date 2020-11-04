Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Politics

Who’s in the frame for Premier’s new-look Cabinet

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
4th Nov 2020 5:11 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has remained tight-lipped over what her new Cabinet will look like, as sources claim there's a strong likelihood Member for Townsville Scott Stewart will be promoted to a role after seeing off a strong LNP campaign in his electorate.

A senior Labor source yesterday said they didn't expect there to be any change to Speaker, which was held by Curtis Pitt during the last term.

Meanwhile it's understood that Stirling Hinchcliffe, who held the portfolio of Local Government, Racing and Multicultural Affairs last term, is expected to be promoted.

The Premier said yesterday said she would be working out who would be in her Cabinet "over the next few days".

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk back on duty. Picture: Liam Kidston
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk back on duty. Picture: Liam Kidston

 

 

Re-elected Member for Townsville Scott Stewart. Picture: Matt Taylor
Re-elected Member for Townsville Scott Stewart. Picture: Matt Taylor

 

 

On Sunday, she declared she wouldn't be taking advice from unions on who should be in the ministry.

The Courier-Mail earlier this week reported Member for Nudgee Leanne Linard would be promoted to fill the Old Guard spot left vacant by Kate Jones.

Member for Gaven Meaghan Scanlon and Member for Kurwongbah Shane King from the party's Left are also being talked up.

It is understood there could be a shake-up of portfolios to reflect the Government's COVID-recovery task ahead.

 

 

 

Originally published as Who's in the frame for Premier's new-look Cabinet

More Stories

Show More
annastacia palaszczuk new look cabinet politics queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Freak hailstorm rocks the Granite Belt

        Premium Content Freak hailstorm rocks the Granite Belt

        News A fast-moving cell swept through the Southern Downs towns, with more storm activity forecast.

        ‘NO CHOICE’: Mayor stresses need for saleyard revamp

        Premium Content ‘NO CHOICE’: Mayor stresses need for saleyard revamp

        Rural Mayor Pennisi addresses rumours the ‘iconic’ facility is to be sold of to the...

        Warwick farmers’ fresh hopes for new year

        Premium Content Warwick farmers’ fresh hopes for new year

        Rural ‘Life’s a lot better because of the rain we’ve had’: Producers bolstered by...

        Warwick grandparents ‘devastated’ by border closure saga

        Premium Content Warwick grandparents ‘devastated’ by border closure saga

        Politics “We thought surely she would relent (come November 1) but she didn’t