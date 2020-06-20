Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The coronavirus pandemic has entered a new and dangerous phase, with more than 150,000 new cases reported in a single day this week.
The coronavirus pandemic has entered a new and dangerous phase, with more than 150,000 new cases reported in a single day this week.
Health

Warning coronavirus pandemic is 'accelerating'

by Alle McMahon
20th Jun 2020 6:57 AM

The coronavirus pandemic is "accelerating" and has reached "a new and dangerous phase", according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

More than 150,000 new cases of the virus were reported to the global health agency on Thursday - the most in a single day so far - WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a press conference in Geneva on Friday.

"Almost half of those cases were reported from the Americas, with large numbers also being reported from South Asia and the Middle East," he said.

"The world is in a new and dangerous phase. Many people are understandably fed up with being at home. Countries are understandably eager to open up their societies and economies. But the virus is still spreading fast, it's still deadly and most people are still susceptible."

Australia has recorded 7409 coronavirus cases overall, with 3143 in NSW, 1792 in Victoria, 1066 in Queensland, 603 in Western Australia, 440 in South Australia, 228 in Tasmania, 108 in the ACT, and 29 in the Northern Territory. 

Follow our live, rolling coverage below.

Originally published as WHO warns pandemic is 'accelerating'

coronavirus editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        TAKE OUT THE TRASH: SDRC considers kerbside collection

        premium_icon TAKE OUT THE TRASH: SDRC considers kerbside collection

        Council News The Mt Colliery woman said she’s been waiting over ten years for the council service to take out the trash.

        Election to go ahead as usual despite potential COVID-19 risk

        premium_icon Election to go ahead as usual despite potential COVID-19...

        News “We want to see Queenslanders enjoying a democracy sausage and voting in...

        Virus jobs famine could leave feast of produce to rot

        premium_icon Virus jobs famine could leave feast of produce to rot

        News Crops worth millions of dollars could be left to rot on the vine

        Major Darling Downs highway speed limit set to be reviewed

        premium_icon Major Darling Downs highway speed limit set to be reviewed

        News The current speed limit along the New England Highway is under review.