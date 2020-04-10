The great Australian tradition of fish and chips at the beach could now cost you dearly as police target popular beaches.

Police have set their sights on gathering "hot spots" ahead of this long weekend.

Family favourites including Raby Bay, Thompson's Beach at Victoria Point, Wellington Point and Cleveland Point are among the locations to be targeted.

People who ignore the rules could face fines of up to $1334.

"A question asked by residents which I had answered directly by police: Can a family go to Wellington Point Reserve, buy fish and chips and eat their fish and chips in the park observing 1.5m social distancing?

Police are cracking down on gathering hot spots including Wellington Point this Easter. Picture: AAP/Renae Droop

"The answer from QPS is NO," said Redland City Disaster Management Group chairwoman and Mayor Karen Williams.

"My understanding is that police will be at (these locations), they will be fining people who are sitting on park benches.

"They are taking it very, very seriously."

She said while it was acceptable to exercise outside, anyone lingering - even i they are observing the 1.5m social distancing rule - would be told to move on and could face hefty fines.

"We know this is traditionally a time to spend with family but it's a breach of the Queensland Government COVID-19 Public Health directive."

Originally published as Where you will be fined for eating fish and chips