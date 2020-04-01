Where you can get takeaway or home deliveries in Stanthorpe

All of the Granite Belt cafes and restaurants offering take away and home delivery services during COVID-19.

THE Border Post put the call out and asked you to tell us which restaurants and cafes are offering takeaway and home delivery services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

We have compiled a list of those businesses in our region:

The Barrelroom at ­Ballandean

Takeaways: Thursday to Monday, 11am-2.30pm; Friday and Saturday night, 5-7.30pm.

Pick-up or delivery to Stanthorpe and surrounds: Orders by 5pm for delivery after 6.30pm.

Menu online or text/call.

Ballandean Estate Wines

Purchase wines online at www.ballandeanestate.com or pick up takeaway wine at the cellar door and The ­Barrelroom.

For Stanthorpe deliveries, call 4684 1226.

Aussie Beef Steakhouse

Takeaway: Freshly-made entrees, steak, chicken, prawns and desserts.

Two free drinks with any order over $60.

Tuesday to Saturday, 5.30-7.30pm.

Local delivery $5.

Essen Restaurant

Take-home menu, Wednesday to Saturday. Order your meal by calling 4681 4254.

Take it home and reheat at your leisure. You can collect any time during the day, unless otherwise specified.

We are also open for coffees from 7am onwards.

Follow our socials to stay informed and up to date.

Lily’s Cafe

Takeaway: Monday to Friday, 8am-8pm.

Saturday, 8.30am-2pm and 4-8pm.

Closed Sunday.

All your favourites available. Burgers, steak sandwiches, open grills, salad, pizza, pasta and plenty more.

Home delivery available from 11.30am-1.30pm and 5- 8pm, Monday to Saturday.

$5 delivery fee.

We ask all payments be made over the phone.

Delivery is offered only within the town limits.

Phone: 4681 0356.

Pizza Place

16 Railway St, Stanthorpe.

Phone: 4681 3388.

The Pizza Place is open for takeaways and home ­deliveries.

To all our valued customers, stay safe, we appreciate your support through this difficult time.

To keep up to date, follow us on facebook.com/thepizzaplacestanthorpe

Ballandean Tavern

Takeaway available: Tuesday to Sunday from noon-2pm and dinner from 5.30-pm.

House-made meals cooked to order.