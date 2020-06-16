Where to find the cheapest fuel on the Granite Belt today

FILL UP: Fuel prices across regional Queensland are expected to rise in the coming weeks.

WHILE fuel prices remain relatively consistent across areas of regional Queensland, the relaxation of coronavirus restrictions is set to change that.

After prices across the Southern Downs plummeted from 141.6c/L in November last year to 104.5c/L in May this year, the RACQ says don’t expect to pay that price much longer.

RACQ spokesperson Renee Smith said unlike in the metro areas, regional Queensland’s fuel prices didn’t vary according to a price cycle.

“Prices stay relatively steady,” Ms Smith said.

“To see this amount of change over a short period of time is quite incredible for (regional Queensland) drivers.”

But it wasn’t just regional areas seeing the fall, with fuel prices across the state reducing dramatically in the past six months.

“This was due to the drop in the global oil price, which was caused by the collapse in demand after COVID-19 and the Russia/Saudi oil price war,” Ms Smith said.

Toowoomba was the second cheapest place to fill up in the month of April, with Warwick motorists seeing average prices drop by 38.6c/L.

As for Stanthorpe, fuel prices are expected to rise over the coming weeks.

“We expect prices will steadily increase in coming weeks, and drivers should fill up while cheaper fuel is still available,” Ms Smith said.

In Stanthorpe today, the cheapest fuel can be found at Metro Petroleum Stanthorpe at 57 Maryland St for 115.9c/L.

BP Favero Motors on 55 High St is a close second, at 116.9c/L.

Caltex Stanthorpe Big Apple, Caltex Woolworths Stanthorpe and Stanthorpe Fuel & Services are all selling fuel at 119.9c/L.