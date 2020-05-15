Where dine-in is not on despite ‘crazy’ crowds

Despite a 'crazy' amount of people heading to this popular day trip spot since COVID-19 regulations eased, some local eateries still will not offer dine-in.

Despite a 'crazy' amount of people heading to this popular day trip spot since COVID-19 regulations eased, some local eateries still will not offer dine-in.

Despite the "crazy" numbers of people heading to one cafe and dining strip since COVID-19 regulations were eased, some businesses there are not planning to resume full service.

From tomorrow 10 people will be allowed to dine-in at cafes, restaurants, pubs and clubs but that number does not add up for eateries at Samford which has seen an influx of locals and visitors in recent weeks.

A staffer at one eatery said fully opening "would cause too much havoc".

"We're pretty packed out as it is. We had the cops coming through the other day telling us to tell people to spread out," the staffer said.

"We've really got to stay closed for a little while til it eases up a bit and people aren't so crazy about the whole thing.

"One restriction is lifted and everyone thinks it's back to normal."

Pause restaurant owner Greg Robson said he had never seen so many people in Samford than during the past two weekends.

"Oh my good it's been crazy," Mr Robson said.

But he cannot take advantage of the influx as it would be uneconomic for him to offer dine-in service for 10 people because it would take too many staff.

He said cutting the number of diners did not mean equivalent cuts to expenses such as staff or rent.

"We've got five people in the kitchen, and three people on the floor," he said.

"There won't be any full service venues that will open."

He said the 10-person limit would suit kitchens that did not have a chef.

Pause continues to offer a takeaway menu.

Little Tree Bake and Brewhouse co-owner Joumana Anti said it would take a lot more than 10 people for it to offer a full menu again.

"We been open this whole time doing a takeaway menu and our bakery and coffee," she said.

"Our venue seats 150 people so for us 10 people sitting at a time is no reason to change anything we're doing. It's just not feasible for us.

"Maybe we'd do it for 50."

But up 10 takeaway customers could eat their order at the tables from tomorrow.

Collies and Co general manager Andres Fernandez said they would allow dining in as per the regulation, but thought they would be unable to serve everyone.

"The more relaxed regulations are becoming the more people you start seeing by the day, even by the hour," Mr Fernandez said.

"Our village is becoming more and more popular for day trips."

Originally published as Where dine-in is not on despite 'crazy' crowds