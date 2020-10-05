What’s open this long weekend in Stanthorpe

WHAT’S OPEN: Kick back this long weekend knowing if your favourite stores are open.

WHAT’S OPEN: Kick back this long weekend knowing if your favourite stores are open.

STANTHORPE locals are enjoying the day off today for the Queen’s Birthday long weekend.

For those wanting to pick up their last-minute supplies before school heads back or grab a quick bite to eat, there are plenty of cafes, restaurants and shops open to get you sorted.

See our list below for what is open today.

PUBS AND RESTAURANTS

Central Hotel Stanthorpe

Open as normal

O’Mara’s Hotel

Closed

RSL

Open as normal, from 10am

Granite Belt Brewery

Open for lunch and dinner

Varias

Closed

Aussie Beef Steakhouse

Closed

Ballandean Tavern

Closed

St Jude’s

Normal trading hours. Phone to make a booking

Cafe 77

8am to 4pm

Lily’s cafe

Closed

The Pizza Place

Closed

Wallangarra Railway Station

7am to 5pm

Blue Topaz Diner

10am to 2pm.

CAFES AND BAKERIES

Zest

Closed

Brinx

8am to 11am

Foxxy’s

Closed

Vixen’s Bakery cafe

Open as usual

GENERAL STORES

Aldi

8.30am to 7pm

IGA

6am to 9pm

Woolworths

9am to 6pm

Ballandean General Store and Bakery

6.30am to 6pm

Wallangarra General Store

7am to 4pm

Target

9am to 4pm

Howard & Son Mitre 10

Closed

Bi-Rite

Closed

Amcal Pharmacy

Closed

Australia Post

Closed

Reject Shop

8am to 5.30pm

Stanthorpe Newsagency

6am to 2pm

WINERIES

For the trading hours of specific wineries, please contact the cellar doors.