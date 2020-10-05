What’s open this long weekend in Stanthorpe
STANTHORPE locals are enjoying the day off today for the Queen’s Birthday long weekend.
For those wanting to pick up their last-minute supplies before school heads back or grab a quick bite to eat, there are plenty of cafes, restaurants and shops open to get you sorted.
See our list below for what is open today.
PUBS AND RESTAURANTS
Central Hotel Stanthorpe
Open as normal
O’Mara’s Hotel
Closed
RSL
Open as normal, from 10am
Granite Belt Brewery
Open for lunch and dinner
Varias
Closed
Aussie Beef Steakhouse
Closed
Ballandean Tavern
Closed
St Jude’s
Normal trading hours. Phone to make a booking
Cafe 77
8am to 4pm
Lily’s cafe
Closed
The Pizza Place
Closed
Wallangarra Railway Station
7am to 5pm
Blue Topaz Diner
10am to 2pm.
CAFES AND BAKERIES
Zest
Closed
Brinx
8am to 11am
Foxxy’s
Closed
Vixen’s Bakery cafe
Open as usual
GENERAL STORES
Aldi
8.30am to 7pm
IGA
6am to 9pm
Woolworths
9am to 6pm
Ballandean General Store and Bakery
6.30am to 6pm
Wallangarra General Store
7am to 4pm
Target
9am to 4pm
Howard & Son Mitre 10
Closed
Bi-Rite
Closed
Amcal Pharmacy
Closed
Australia Post
Closed
Reject Shop
8am to 5.30pm
Stanthorpe Newsagency
6am to 2pm
WINERIES
For the trading hours of specific wineries, please contact the cellar doors.