Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
WHAT”S ON: Four things you can do this weekend.
WHAT”S ON: Four things you can do this weekend.
Whats On

WHAT’S ON: Four things to do this weekend

Saavanah Bourke
10th Mar 2020 3:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AS the hype from the biggest weekend of the year dies down, check out what you can get up to this weekend:

SATURDAY:

Pick up the freshest fruit and vegetables from Stanthorpe Markets on Folkstone St from 6am.

Stanthorpe Markets fresh fruit and vegetables is available for purchase from 6am Saturday morning.
Stanthorpe Markets fresh fruit and vegetables is available for purchase from 6am Saturday morning.

The long awaited Redlands4Stanthorpe Rugby League Carnival has teams raring to go this weekend.

Games will start from 9am on Sullivan Oval and 9.30am on Crisp Oval.

Teams will take to the field from 9am.
Teams will take to the field from 9am.

Come along to Aussie Kindies Family Fun Day from 10am 1pm on Short St.

A sausage sizzle, jumping castle, face painting, arts and crafts, fairy floss and snow cones will all be a part of the fun.

Face painting, jumping castles and a sausage sizzle are all included in the fun.
Face painting, jumping castles and a sausage sizzle are all included in the fun.

SUNDAY:

Kick back on Sunday for Lazy Sunday at Heritage Estate Wines.

Champion musicians Jon Hibbons & Pierre Sparks will ignite in an afternoon of swoon and swish.

Food will be available and wine will be available by the bottle or glass.

Guests welcome from 12pm to 4pm.

Heritage Estate Wines is located at 747 Granite Belt Drive, Cottonvale.
Heritage Estate Wines is located at 747 Granite Belt Drive, Cottonvale.
stanthorpe events whats on
Stanthorpe Border Post

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Stanthorpe Rodeo organisers respond to arena horse death

        premium_icon Stanthorpe Rodeo organisers respond to arena horse death

        News National Rodeo Association will improve its welfare code after conversations with animal liberation activists.

        SHE’LL BE APPLES: Festival major boost to region

        premium_icon SHE’LL BE APPLES: Festival major boost to region

        News THE Apple and Grape Harvest brought positivity and hope to the region recovering...

        NO SOLUTION: Decommisioned facility still has no future

        premium_icon NO SOLUTION: Decommisioned facility still has no future

        News No solution has been found for one of Granite Belt’s biggest facilities, that lies...

        CRIME WRAP: Juvenile knife carrier and cocaine find

        premium_icon CRIME WRAP: Juvenile knife carrier and cocaine find

        News A 15-year-old has run afoul of the police after trying to sneak their way into pub...