WHAT’S ON: Four things to do this weekend

WHAT”S ON: Four things you can do this weekend.

WHAT”S ON: Four things you can do this weekend.

AS the hype from the biggest weekend of the year dies down, check out what you can get up to this weekend:

SATURDAY:

Pick up the freshest fruit and vegetables from Stanthorpe Markets on Folkstone St from 6am.

Stanthorpe Markets fresh fruit and vegetables is available for purchase from 6am Saturday morning.

The long awaited Redlands4Stanthorpe Rugby League Carnival has teams raring to go this weekend.

Games will start from 9am on Sullivan Oval and 9.30am on Crisp Oval.

Teams will take to the field from 9am.

Come along to Aussie Kindies Family Fun Day from 10am 1pm on Short St.

A sausage sizzle, jumping castle, face painting, arts and crafts, fairy floss and snow cones will all be a part of the fun.

Face painting, jumping castles and a sausage sizzle are all included in the fun.

SUNDAY:

Kick back on Sunday for Lazy Sunday at Heritage Estate Wines.

Champion musicians Jon Hibbons & Pierre Sparks will ignite in an afternoon of swoon and swish.

Food will be available and wine will be available by the bottle or glass.

Guests welcome from 12pm to 4pm.