WHAT’S ON: Five must-do events on the Granite Belt

OUT AND ABOUT: The Granite Belt is a hive of activity as restrictions continue to ease.

OUT AND ABOUT: The Granite Belt is a hive of activity as restrictions continue to ease.

AS coronavirus restrictions continue to ease across the state, the opportunities to go out and explore the region are growing.

Across the Granite Belt, events that were forced onto the backburner have sprung back to life.

From Christmas in July dinners to arts and craft trails, here are five events coming up on the Granite Belt.

Heritage Estate Wines Christmas in July

Picture sitting by the fireplace, listening to local artists perform carols while feasting on Christmas classics and drinking locally produced wine.

It’s what Heritage Estate Wines is offering this July at their annual Christmas in July feast.

One of the first major events the cellar door has been able to host, the dinner is open to anyone wishing to get into the Christmas spirit earlier than usual.

The dinner is expected to start at midday, July 12.

To book in for the Christmas treat, click here.

Tapas extravaganza at Honeysuckle Cottages

Brought back by special demand, Honeysuckle Cottages are serving up a condensed version of their Brazilian tapas menu tomorrow.

The shared experience will allow diners to mingle with fellow guests over the locally sourced food and regional wine.

For more details on how to book, call 4681 1510.

Business networking with Chamber of Commerce

The first Chamber event for the year will allow members of the Granite Belt’s business community to come together and catch-up, catch up over the year that has been.

The breakfast, hosted at the College of Wine and Tourism, will also feature guest speakers LNP senator Gerard Rennick and Granite Belt Irrigation Project CEO Lloyd Taylor.

The breakfast will start at 7am, Monday July 13.

For more information, click here.

Granite Belt Art and Craft trail

The arts scene has never been more alive across the region than what it currently is, and this October’s Granite Belt Art and Craft Trail is set to show it.

A two-day event celebrating the region’s top creatives will see artists submit their pieces to galleries and studios around town.

While renowned artists are poised to take the centre stage, locals are encouraged to pick up a brush and make put their skills to the test.

For more information, head to the Granite Belt Arts and Craft trail website.

Happy Pig Farm welcome Christmas in July

Hard to pass up the cool winter nights, the Happy Pig Farm are hosting their own version of Christmas in July.

Surrounded by the farm’s animals, visitors are encouraged to get cozy by the fires while enjoying produce from the regions.

To book in this July, head to the farm’s website.