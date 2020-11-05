WHAT’S ON: Events you can’t miss this weekend

HEADING OUT: Join the makers at Mountain in the Markets this weekend.

THE weekend is approaching fast and if you’re looking to fill your days with family fun activities, we’ve got you sorted.

Here are five events that can’t be missed this weekend around the Granite Belt:

HEAD TRACKSIDE AT CARNELL RACEWAY

The last round of racing will get underway this weekend at Carnell Raceway.

A two-day sprint session will see revved up motoring enthusiasts from around the region head trackside to put their cars to the test.

COVID-19 restrictions are in place at the track, but organisers are encouraging anyone who is interested in watching to head down.

WHEN: Saturday and Sunday, from 9am

WHERE: Carnell Raceway, Rifle Range Rd, Stanthorpe

COST: Free

SPRING PLANT SALE FOR A CAUSE

Looking to add a bit of life to your garden while helping a worthy charity?

Join the Granite Belt Community Assist Group this Saturday at their spring plant sale, raising money for LifeFlight, Granite Belt Support Services and a local chaplaincy.

While there is set to be an abundance of plants, garden ornaments and other items will also be for sale.

WHEN: Saturday, at 8am

WHERE: 1759 Amiens Rd, Bapaume

COST: Free

MARKET IN THE MOUNTAINS

If you’re looking to snap up some homemade Christmas presents early, then the Market in the Mountains might be for you.

This month’s markets will also see a display from Stanthorpe Historic Vehicles and Machines.

WHEN: Sunday, 8am to midday

WHERE: Stanthorpe Showgrounds

COST: Free

WALK WITH NATURE

Join the Stanthorpe Rare Wildflower Consortium this weekend for a walk through at Mt Norman.

Botanical guides will lead the walks and will be able to help identify some of the wildflower species seen across the Granite Belt.

The walk through the southeast section of Girraween National Park is expected to take just two hours.

WHEN: Sunday, meeting at 10.30am

WHERE: Mt Norman day use area, access via Wallangarra

COST: Free

LEARN THE PRINCIPLES OF TAI CHI CHUAN

Stanthorpe Little Theatre Co will host a three-week workshop for the community to learn the basics of the ancient meditation practice.

Led by Andrew Carlisle, the workshops will delve into the basics of Taiji and its four fundamental postures.

WHEN: Sunday, 2pm to 3pm

WHERE: Stanthorpe Little Theatre Co, 20 Connor St, Stanthorpe

COST: $6

Have an event coming up, let us know at emily.clooney@news.com.au