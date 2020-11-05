WHAT’S ON: Events you can’t miss this weekend
THE weekend is approaching fast and if you’re looking to fill your days with family fun activities, we’ve got you sorted.
Here are five events that can’t be missed this weekend around the Granite Belt:
HEAD TRACKSIDE AT CARNELL RACEWAY
The last round of racing will get underway this weekend at Carnell Raceway.
A two-day sprint session will see revved up motoring enthusiasts from around the region head trackside to put their cars to the test.
COVID-19 restrictions are in place at the track, but organisers are encouraging anyone who is interested in watching to head down.
WHEN: Saturday and Sunday, from 9am
WHERE: Carnell Raceway, Rifle Range Rd, Stanthorpe
COST: Free
SPRING PLANT SALE FOR A CAUSE
Looking to add a bit of life to your garden while helping a worthy charity?
Join the Granite Belt Community Assist Group this Saturday at their spring plant sale, raising money for LifeFlight, Granite Belt Support Services and a local chaplaincy.
While there is set to be an abundance of plants, garden ornaments and other items will also be for sale.
WHEN: Saturday, at 8am
WHERE: 1759 Amiens Rd, Bapaume
COST: Free
MARKET IN THE MOUNTAINS
If you’re looking to snap up some homemade Christmas presents early, then the Market in the Mountains might be for you.
This month’s markets will also see a display from Stanthorpe Historic Vehicles and Machines.
WHEN: Sunday, 8am to midday
WHERE: Stanthorpe Showgrounds
COST: Free
WALK WITH NATURE
Join the Stanthorpe Rare Wildflower Consortium this weekend for a walk through at Mt Norman.
Botanical guides will lead the walks and will be able to help identify some of the wildflower species seen across the Granite Belt.
The walk through the southeast section of Girraween National Park is expected to take just two hours.
WHEN: Sunday, meeting at 10.30am
WHERE: Mt Norman day use area, access via Wallangarra
COST: Free
LEARN THE PRINCIPLES OF TAI CHI CHUAN
Stanthorpe Little Theatre Co will host a three-week workshop for the community to learn the basics of the ancient meditation practice.
Led by Andrew Carlisle, the workshops will delve into the basics of Taiji and its four fundamental postures.
WHEN: Sunday, 2pm to 3pm
WHERE: Stanthorpe Little Theatre Co, 20 Connor St, Stanthorpe
COST: $6
Have an event coming up, let us know at emily.clooney@news.com.au