WHAT’S ON: Events you can’t miss in Stanthorpe

WHAT’S ON: Restrictions are easing and the Granite Belt’s arts community are out in full force with a number events in the coming months.

THE usually-bustling Granite Belt region is finding its feet again as coronavirus restrictions continue to ease and events resurface.

Restaurants, cafes and wineries can now accommodate a greater number of guests, allowing visitors to flock in.

Community groups are also busy making a comeback, encouraging engagement and networking among members.

The Border Post has found the upcoming events that cannot be missed in Stanthorpe and across the Granite Belt region.

Skin Contact Q&A

Winemakers at La Petite Mort and Bent Road Wine are tonight hosting a one-off live and interactive Q&A focusing on skin contact in wine.

Glen Robert and Andrew Scott are set to host the event, answering any and all questions on all things skin contact.

There’s no prior experience or knowledge required to join in on the chat, which will cover the basics of wine making.

WHEN: Tonight, starting at 6.30pm

WHERE: From the comfort of your own home,

COST: Free

Seasonal Feast farmers markets

Returning to Stanthorpe Piazza every Friday, the farmers markets are an opportunity to get your seasonal farm fresh produce.

From locally grown fruit and veggies to honey cultivated in the region, the markets bring the best of the Granite Belt produce right to the heart of town.

To make sure you don’t miss out, head down to the Piazza from 8am to 2pm on Friday.

WHEN: Friday, starting at 8am to 2pm

WHERE: Stanthorpe Piazza, Maryland St

COST: Free

Vintage writers’ group

Feeling the need to express your creativity? Why not join the Vintage Scribblers Writing Group?

Learn the typing methods of years gone by and the history of the all-important typewriter.

An opportunity to meet new and potentially like-minded people, the group meets on Friday mornings from 9.30am.

WHEN: Friday mornings, from 9.30am to noon

WHERE: 97a Folkstone St, Stanthorpe

COST: Free

Audition for a play

Stanthorpe’s Little Theatre Co is calling on those with a theatrical flair to reach out.

Auditions for the play “The Isms” will start on July 20 at the Connor St theatre.

Set to challenge and explore the “hidden barriers and labels within society” the production will go live, with performances starting in late October.

For more details, head to the company’s Facebook.

WHEN: Monday July 20 from 5.30pm

WHERE: Connor St, Stanthorpe

COST: Free

Showground Markets

Held on the last Sunday of each month, the Stanthorpe Showground Markets bring a wide variety of stallholders together for one epic market experience.

From trash and treasure, farm produce, baked goods, home wears and vintage items, the markets bring it all.

This month’s markets will be held on Sunday July 26 at 8am, with the possibility for live music and entertainment.

WHEN: Sunday July 26, starting at 8am

WHERE: Stanthorpe Showgrounds

COST: Free

Virtual wine tasting

A dozen of the region’s finest wineries will come together for a special, one-off virtual wine tasting event.

Hosted by master of wine Andrew Corrigan, the four fortnightly Zoom wine tastings will allow appreciators of fine wine to experience the Granite Belt from the comfort of their living room.

The fully digital event is expected to provide a more personalised experience, with the opportunity to ask questions of the master of wine and the winemakers themselves.

To book, click here.

WHEN: Wedneday July 29, starting at 6.30pm

WHERE: The comfort of your living room

COST: $379.10 for 12 tasting wines

Go on an art journey

Stanthorpe’s Art Gallery has reopened and its first exhibitor is one who is held in high regard around the region.

Local artist Lorraine Moll’s ‘Cloudland’ collection debuts at the gallery until August, with the artist having just recently picked up a brush again.

More than 60 landscapes and seascapes are on display and make for a great way to shake off the chilly Stanthorpe air.

For more details, head to the Gallery’s Facebook.

WHEN: Tuesday to Sunday, from 10am

WHERE: Stanthorpe Art Gallery

COST: Free