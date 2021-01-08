Menu
STEAMING AHEAD: The Warwick to Clifton trip is a special highlight for sightseers this weekend.
WHAT’S ON: 5+ holidays event hits on this weekend

Tessa Flemming
8th Jan 2021 10:30 AM
GET ready for an action-packed weekend around the Southern Downs with these must-do activities.

From train rides to art exhibits, there’s something for every member of the family:

HERITAGE RIDE

Back for a bumper 2021 season, The Downs Explorer is inviting all ages to explore the beauty of our region — all while inside a dry carriage.

The Warwick to Clifton ride includes a sausage sizzle, with option for a two-course lunch, and a chance to stroll around the scenic Clifton township.

While tickets are currently sold out, updated details are available via 4661 9788.

For more information, contact info@downsexplorer.org.au

COST: $5-70

WHEN: January 9, 10am-3pm
WHERE: Departs from Warwick Railway Station, Brosnan Cres

NEW EXHIBITION

For those wanting to expand their cultural side, artist Julie Purcell is launching her new exhibit this weekend.

An exciting emerging artist with a bold, impressionist style of painting, Julie’s latest collection is inspired by her grandfather’s Beebo property southwest of Brisbane.

While the artist talk and opening has been cancelled due to Brisbane lockdowns, the display is still open from today.

COST: Free

WHEN: January 8
WHERE: Warwick Art Gallery

OBSTACLE TRAINING

Now is the time to get cracking on your 2021 resolutions, and for horse enthusiasts this workshop could be the key to unlocking success.

Training on working equitation obstacles, the session is great training for riders of any level who are wanting to learn about working equitation or experienced competitors wanting to polish their skills.

Groups of five riders will train for 1.5 hours through the individual obstacles under instruction and then have the opportunity to ride through the full course individually.

Pre-booking is essential.

For more information, contact Linda Shore 0417 797815 or email riverange@activ8.net.au

COST: $60

WHEN: January 10, 9am-4pm
WHERE: 12 Reg Lipps Rd, East Greenmount

SUMMER EXHIBITIONS

The Stanthorpe Regional Art Gallery is pulling out all stops this summer with a bounty of local artists and their jaw-dropping creations on display.

Featuring work from Cheryl Moggs, Stanthorpe Pottery Club, Stanthorpe State High School and SRAG Collection, there’s an excess of talent to feast your eyes on for hours.

COST: Free

WHEN: January 8, 10am-4pm

WHERE: Stanthorpe Regional Art Gallery, 56 Lock St

LAZY SUNDAY SESSIONS

Soak up the last day of the weekend with music and chef-prepared bites in this scenic winery location.

Listen to local musician Alec Piovesan belt out some tunes while you enjoy a sip of wine with good company.

COST: Free
WHEN: January 10, noon-4pm

WHERE: Heritage Winery, 747 Granite Belt Dr

OUTDOOR PLAY WORKSHOPS

While not starting until Tuesday, mark these school holiday fillers on your calendar.

From next week, Rose City Shoppingworld will be hosting a range of kid-friendly activities including outdoor cooking, sun safe hat day and design your own frisbee.

For more information, head here.

COST: Free

WHEN: January 12-15

WHERE: Rose City Shoppingworld, near Coles

