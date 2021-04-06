WHAT’S ON: 15 fun events to enjoy these school holidays
School holidays in Bundaberg are anything but boring, with plenty to see and do with the kids.
From scavenger hunts and giant jumping castles to crafty or sporty workshops, we’ve narrowed down the options for you.
Here are just some of the fun events on these school holidays:
EXPLORE AND LEARN:
- Toad vs Beetle touring exhibition
Learn about the history of cane toads, research programs and how they protect sugarcane from beetles.
WHEN: April 5 – 30 (weekdays only)
TIME: 10am – midday
WHERE: Fairymead House Sugar History Museum
COST: Prices vary. Adults – $8. Children – $4.
For more information phone Kym Maree Murphy on 0419 215 721.
- Love Bites
Headspace Bundaberg is holding a workshop to discuss the strengths and challenges of navigating relationships.
The workshop which will be conducted by professional facilitators will talk with young people about key themes including respect, consent, friendship, communication, law and abuse.
Lunch will also be provided.
WHEN: Tuesday, April 6
TIME: 9am – 2pm
WHERE: Headspace Bundaberg – 66 Woongarra St
COST: Free
For more information or to RSVP phone Cristel on 4152 3931.
- Scavenger hunt
Participate in Bundy’s biggest scavenger hunt at the botanic gardens.
The first 200 correct answer sheets to be returned will receive a prize.
Bring your own writing equipment.
WHEN: Wednesday, April 14
TIME: 9.30am – midday (Collect answers sheet from Hinkler Hall of Aviation between 9.30am and 10.30am)
WHERE: The Botanic Gardens and Hinkler Hall of Aviation
COST: Free.
- Environmental bus tour
Young people aged 12 to 25 years old are invited to explore and learn about the local Bundaberg region.
Participants will visit the Barolin Nature Reserve, The Hummock Reserve and coastal areas and learn from experts about the natural environment.
Food and drinks will be provided and everyone will receive a nature explorer kit.
Spaces are limited.
WHEN: Tuesday, April 13
TIME: 9am – 2pm
WHERE: Meet at the Post Office Lane bus stop in Bundaberg CBD
COST: Free
For more information phone 4130 4150.
ART AND CRAFT:
Make your own Autumn themed wreath out of paper at this crafty workshop for children aged three years and older.
Parent or guardian supervision is required.
WHEN: Wednesday, April 7
TIME: 10am – 11am
WHERE: Bundaberg Regional Libraries – 49 Woondooma St
COST: Free
For more information phone the library on 4130 4140.
Choose your colour, pick a fragrance and create your very own candle to take home in this Wax and Wicks Candle workshop.
The one hour session is designed for children aged eight years and older.
WHEN: April 12 – 14
TIME: 9.30am
For more information, location and cost please phone 0417 770 383.
Join artist Hadie MacLeod and get inspired by her exhibition Reef Gems and Coral Roses before creating your own coral reef artwork.
WHEN: Tuesday, April 13
TIME: 10am – 11am
WHERE: Childers Art Space – 72 Churchill St
COST: Free.
For more information click here.
Little green thumbs will take joy in this creative workshop hosted by Creative Knots.
Children aged six years and older will make their own succulent and decorate it with coloured sand, rocks and shells.
Parents or guardians must attend for supervision.
WHEN: Thursday, April 15 or Saturday, April 17
TIME: 10.30am – midday
WHERE: HSG At The Gardens – Branyan
COST: $35 per person
For more information send a private message to Creative Knots on Facebook by clicking here.
FILM, MUSIC AND THEATRE:
- A Bee Story
Directed by Robbie Curtis – the man behind Cirque du Soleil, Circus Oz and the Australian Ballet with co-creator and musician Lizzie McRae, the live theatre performance celebrates native Australian flora and fauna.
WHEN: Wednesday, April 7
TIME: 10am or midday
WHERE: The Moncrieff Entertainment Centre
COST: $15
For more information or to secure tickets click here.
- Disco rainbow sparkle dance party
Get your dancing shoes ready because the Paragon Theatre is bringing a unique dance party and live music to town.
Groove to hits like Play That Funky Music, Blame it on the Boogie and Can’t Stop the Feeling.
WHEN: Friday, April 9
TIME: 10am (doors open at 9.30am)
WHERE: The Paragon Theatre and Espresso Bar – Childers
COST: Free
For more information or to register click here.
- Autumn in the Park
Enjoy a free morning of family-friendly activities in Buss Park followed by a free screening of H is for Happiness at the Moncrieff.
The film which is rated PG is based on the young adult novel My Life as an Alphabet by Australian author Barry Johnsberg.
WHEN: Wednesday, April 14
TIME: 9.30am – 10.30am
WHERE: Buss Park and the Moncrieff Entertainment Centre
COST: Free.
SPORT:
- Ninja gymnastics
Keep the kids happy and healthy these school holidays with a two and a half-hour long gymnastics workshop.
Activities cater to children aged six to 11 years old.
WHEN: Thursday, April 8 or Monday, April 12
TIME: 1.30pm – 4pm or 9am – 11.30am
WHERE: Gymfinity – 29 Steptoe St
COST: Varies. Members – $23.50. Non-members – $27.
For more information click here.
- Pumped Sport
Get excited to jump on a large inflatable playground when the Pumped Sport crew head to Bundaberg.
WHEN: Friday, April 16
TIME: 9am to 10.15am – toddler town (15 months to five years) or 12.30pm to 2pm – open play (three years and older)
WHERE: Bundaberg Multiplex – Civic Ave
COST: Varies. Ranges from $10 to $15 per child.
- Get Active tennis clinic
New and existing members are welcome to attend this fun holiday clinic for kids interested in playing tennis.
WHEN: April 12 – 14
TIME: 8am – 10am (four to 12 years) or 2pm to 4.30pm (12 to 17 years)
WHERE: Bundaberg and District Junior Tennis Association – 69b George St
COST: Varies. Ranges from $18 to $22
For more information phone coaches Kevin on 0409 520 753 or Murray on 0407 639 824.
- PlayNRL Holiday Clinic
If you’re looking to keep the kids active these school holidays the Bundaberg Junior Rugby League Club is holding a fun clinic for boys and girls aged six to 12.
WHEN: Monday, April 12
TIME: 5pm – 8pm (registrations start at 4.30pm)
WHERE: Salter Oval
COST: $49 (includes NRL Holiday pack)
For more information phone Ian on 0447 837 476 or register online by clicking here.
