What will be closed and open in Stanthorpe from today

Here’s what will still be open in Stanthorpe after new rules come into effect at midday.

The Prime Minister has introduced tough new rules for places where Aussies gather in a bid to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

From midday tomorrow, licensed areas of hotels and pubs will be closed.

That does not include bottle shops, which “work like any other retail premises”.

Entertainment venues and cinemas, entertainment venues, casinos and nightclubs will also close, while restaurants and cafes will be restricted to takeaway or home delivery only.

Indoor sporting venues and gyms and churches and places of worship will also close, and enclosed spaces for funerals and “things of that nature” will have to follow the strict four square metre rule “which will be enforced”.

The PM warned that even harsher restrictions could be on the cards if Australians failed to observe proper social distancing measures in public places such as beaches and shopping centres.

He pleaded with the community to do the right thing.

“As we’ve just made very clear, that when that doesn’t occur, then more dramatic measures have to be introduced,” he said.

“I would simply ask Australians to be calm and exercise some sensible judgment.”

Here is a list of places that will be closed in Stanthorpe until further notice:

Health and Fitness

Stanthorpe Fitness Centre

Granite Belt Fitness

Curves Gym Stanthorpe

Cafes and Restaurants

Mason Wines Cellar Door and Cafe / Deli

Brinx Deli & Cafe – takeaway only

Subway – takeaway only

Farmhouse Cafe Co – takeaway only

Cafe 77 – takeaway only

Heavenly Chocolate – takeaway only

McDonalds – takeaway only (drive thru and restaurant still open but no dining in)

Slaps – takeaway only

Red Rooster – takeaway only (new trading hours: Monday to Thursday 10am to 8pm, Friday and Saturday 10am to 8:30pm and Sunday 10:30am to 8pm)

Lilys – takeaway only

Foxys & Vixen’s- takeaway only

Steakhouse – takeaway only

QCWT

Pubs