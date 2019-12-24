WHAT TO DO: Five reasons to visit the Granite Belt right now

Layla Chapman (7) with some of the apple blossoms around Stanthorpe.

THE Granite Belt may be in drought, but that’s no reason not to visit.

It remains one of Queensland’s most beautiful destinations and only a short three hour drive from Brisbane and 90 minute drive from Toowoomba.

There’s no shortage of things to see and do while here.

Accommodation is plentiful and cafes and restaurants offer up some food to die for.

Whether you’re looking for an escape this weekend, or over the holiday period, you won’t be disappointed when you set foot in Stanthorpe and surrounds.

So here’s five things that you can see and do across the area:

St Jude's owner Robert Davidson with employee Natalie Cameron.

1. The best wineries Queensland and Australia has to offer

This one is hardly a secret. The Granite Belt makes damn good wine.

With countless wineries and unique drops to taste test, from The Summit to Ballandean, the area is a wine lovers dream.

Just 15 minutes down the New England Highway you’ll find some of the best wineries in the country. Start your journey by pulling in at St Jude’s Cellar Door and Bistro.

This quaint little offering not only serves up beautiful coffee and cake, it also doubles as Sirromet Wines’ cellar door.

From there, head around the corner to Sundown Rd where you’ll find Tobin Wines, Ballandean Estate Wines and Queensland’s Winery of the Year, Golden Grove Estate.

The beautiful Undercliffe Falls at Rivertree.

2. An oasis in a time of drought

While just about every other dam, water hole and creek has dried up, Undercliffe Falls at Rivertree remains lush and green and there’s even enough water for a dip.

Take a picnic basket, some hiking boots and boardies and explore this beautiful setting.

Head over the border towards Liston and take a left down Rivertree Rd. Less than 30 minutes to get there.

Brad and Katrina Fraser with children Evelyn and West at the Granite Belt Christmas Farm.

3. Get festive with one of a kind Christmas Farm

The Granite Belt Christmas Farm is certainly a unique venture.

From the reindeers and donkeys to the Christmas trees they grow on site, there’s everything you need to get into the Christmas spirit.

Brad and Katrina Fraser run the business, located at 321 Aerodrome Rd at Applethorpe.

So if you’re needing any last minute gifts, this is the perfect place to get them.

Granite Belt Brewery owner Geoff Davenport.

4. Get out of the city and celebrate the New Year Stanthorpe style

There’s a few events that will be held on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Provided you pull through New Year’s Eve relatively unscathed, Jester Hill Wines’ Granite Rockin’ Blues event is returning for a fourth year. Phone Ann and Michael Bourke at the winery on 4683 4380 for more information. Still looking for December 31 plans. Well there’s a huge bash on at the International Club or Granite Belt Brewery have organised a ‘Pub Crawl’. Head here for more info: https://www.granitebeltbrewery.com.au/

Girraween National Park remains a must see when in the region.

5. Enjoy the serenity and beauty of our National Parks

You’re really spoiled for choice here. Whether it’s Girraween, Sundown, Boonoo Boonoo or somewhere else, the national parks around here are something else.

Maybe you fancy a drive down to Wallangarra where you can duck off to Mt Norman for a climb. Cool off at the Jennings Hotel afterwards.

Head here if you want to find out more: https://parks.des.qld.gov.au/