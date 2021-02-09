Menu
Ash Barty had plenty of support at Rod Laver Arena as she kicked off her tournament in style with a 6-0 6-0 win against Danka Kovinic.
Tennis

Ash Barty goes on a rampage

by James Matthey
9th Feb 2021 7:18 PM

Richmond captain Trent Cotchin and wife Brooke were in the stands, repaying the favour after Barty cheered on the Tigers as they charged to a third AFL premiership in four years in 2020.

Barty presented Cotchin with the premiership cup after beating Geelong in last year's decider, and was seen regularly roaring in the stands during the finals series in Queensland.

The Aussie started in fine form on the court, breezing through her opening service game then breaking for a 2-0 lead as she won the first eight points of the match.

That hot streak was extended to 16 straight points when Barty took a rapid 4-0 lead in 10 minutes.

The first set was over in the blink of an eye, Barty storming to 6-0 in just 18 minutes.

Kovinic put up more of a fight in the second set but she was no match for the world No. 1 as Barty bulldozed her way to a 3-0 lead in 15 minutes.

That quickly became 5-0 and she wrapped up the next game with ease to claim victory in just 44 minutes.

