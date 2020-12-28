'What the f**k?': Aussies fume over DRS controversy

Tim Paine's DRS dismissal has left Australia furious at TV umpire Paul Wilson because they believe Cheteshwar Pujara was given not-out off similar evidence a day earlier.

A visibly upset Paine appeared to say: "What the f***?" when he was given out for one run despite hot spot showing no mark on his bat and on-field umpire Paul Reiffel turning down India's appeal for caught behind.

The Aussies lost 3-1 and had collapsed to 6-99 when Paine was told to go.

Cameron Green and Pat Cummins guided them to 6-133 at stumps on day three after first-innings totals of just 191 and 195 this series.

Aussie skipper Tim Paine walks off the MCG after being dismissed. Picture: Michael Klein



While the MCG crowd of 24,995 let out its largest roar when Green's punch through mid-off put Australia in front in the final over, India trails by just two runs and is on target to level the series at 1-1 on day four at the MCG.

"From what I've seen it (Paine's dismissal) looked quite similar to the one we referred on Pujara," gritty opener Matthew Wade said on Monday night.

"From all reports, and from what I've seen, snicko probably showed a very similar thing.

"One was given out, one was given not out … that's the way the cookie crumbles sometimes."

Matthew Wade (L) dug in at the top of the order in his makeshift role. Picture: AFP



Paine lost a review when he referred Cummins' appeal on the first ball of day two, which showed a murmur on snicko but no hot spot on Pujara's bat.

But India's No.3 was given not-out and the Aussies were furious that the lineball calls went opposing ways.

"I heard a noise on the Pujara one, I was at first slip at the time, and his bat was the only thing out there," Wade said.

"And then we saw what you guys saw, there was a small spike.

"So either way if it was out or not-out, consistency is all you want as a player."

The DRS system has long infuriated Paine although his frustration appears to be aimed at the TV umpire's application rather than with the technology in this Test.

While the captain's dismissal was painful for Australia, the deeper issue of its brittle top six remains the hot spot requiring urgent attention.

India's Mohammed Siraj (L) celebrates the dismissal of Australia's Travis Head (R). Picture: AFP

The Aussies appear set to travel six home Tests against India without any of their batsman celebrating a century.

Australia's highest individual score in that run is just 79, struck by back-up opener Marcus Harris at the SCG in a dead-rubber in January last year.

With Indian seamer Umesh Yadav sent to hospital for calf scans after bowling just 3.3 overs on Monday, and Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma already sidelined, there was an opening for Australia to exhaust India.

Instead it fell in a hole and Wade lamented the soft nature of some dismissals.

"Just some disappointing outs - myself included," Wade said.

"Getting out to spin sometimes can be frustrating when you've done a heap of work.

Steve Smith's horror Test summer continued on day three. Picture: Getty

"They're bowling pretty well, pretty straight and making it quite hard for us to score.

"Our intent is to go out there and score runs, obviously. But they're making it quite challenging at times.

"We haven't gone deep enough yet to really cash in on tired bowlers late in the day."

Wade has fallen to spin twice at the MCG, but looked the best of Australia's batsmen.

The temporary opener is looking more and more like Australia's answer in the top order after a gritty knock of 40 (137).

Wade's on-drive off Jasprit Bumrah to take him to 27 was one of the shots of the day and he confirmed the pitch wasn't one that should be troubling the batsman.

Wade said the Aussies wanted a lead of at least 100 runs to stay in the game.

Off-spinner Nathan Lyon will start the second innings on a hat-trick with Australia's attack literally left to do all the work

The batsmen grassed six chances, forcing the bowlers to not only create chances but finish most off as well as Cummins and Lyon cleanly took chances to help rip through the tail.

Now Australia needs the tail to not only wag with the bat but perform another miracle with the ball a week after rolling India for 36.

For the second time in as many Tests, India's first innings collapsed in a heap because its captain was run-out.

Ajinkya Rahane was the culprit in Adelaide when he burnt Virat Kohli although Ravi Jadeja - trying to pinch a quick single to reach 50 - torched Rahane at the MCG.

But Rahane (112) patted Jadeja on the back in a sign of maturity.

Originally published as 'What the f**k?': Aussies fume over DRS controversy