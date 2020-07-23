Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The man and his horse riding down Mitchell Street yesterday. Picture: Ashleigh Winn
The man and his horse riding down Mitchell Street yesterday. Picture: Ashleigh Winn
Offbeat

What? Just taking a stroll down Darwin’s ‘mane’ drag

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
23rd Jul 2020 7:06 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A HORSE proved to be the perfect mode of transport for one outback cowboy as he presumably headed to one of Mitchell Street's esteemed watering holes on Tuesday.

Those blowing the froth off a couple of cold ones about 6pm were left surprised, as were motorists who chanced upon the unusual sight.

Darwin local Ashleigh Winn said the horse and the bloke riding it looked like they needed a drink.

"He looked like he needed a beer. There was bit of traffic at the time otherwise I would have said 'do you want a beer?'" he said.

He said he had watched the horse and man walk up Daly Street and down Mitchell Street.

The man on the horse waved back to punters as he trotted on towards the heart of Mitchell Street

Another eagle-eyed spectator said they had seen the man parked up at Shenannigans having a yarn to someone.

Originally published as What? Just taking a stroll down Darwin's 'mane' drag

More Stories

cbd darwin horse offbeat news

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED: 68 people appearing in Stanthorpe court today

        premium_icon NAMED: 68 people appearing in Stanthorpe court today

        News A full list of who is listed to face charges in Stanthorpe Magistrates Court, updated daily.

        VIRUS INVADERS: 185 visitors vanish without a trace

        premium_icon VIRUS INVADERS: 185 visitors vanish without a trace

        News 185 interstate, overseas visitors disappear after giving false info

        Granite Belt’s chance to mould next-generation chefs

        premium_icon Granite Belt’s chance to mould next-generation chefs

        News Business leaders are calling for business owners to make a difference and support...

        ‘Disillusionment’ with free-range launches new business

        premium_icon ‘Disillusionment’ with free-range launches new business

        News A Southern Downs producer says the term is losing its value, as she looks to bridge...