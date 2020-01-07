‘WHAT IF IT WAS US?’ Downs steps up during national disaster

TIME TO REBUILD: The defence force have moved in to assist.

SOUTHERN Downs residents watched in horror as over 5 million hectares of land burned across NSW and Victoria this weekend, turning residents to tears when tales hit too close to home.

Stories of flames so high they towered over trees, of families waiting to jump off the docks into the cool sea, and of thousands of suffering, burned stock spurred local residents into action.

It was not so long ago that the Southern Downs faced fire and residents have not forgotten the kindness of strangers.

Manager of Granite Belt Dental Tia Wells is one of many who have organised assistance to be delivered into the fire-affected areas of our southern neighbours.

"You can see how horrible it is and you know it could have so easily been us," Miss Wells said.

"What if it was your family? What if it was our area?"

"We saw how wonderful people were, to come into our community and help us, and now it's our turn to help them."

One story that struck a nerve was that of 14-year-old Victorian resident Sax, who worked two jobs to help his farming family afford water for their cattle.

On New Year's Eve, fire tore through the property, destroying everything in its path and forcing the young man to take a gun to what little stock remained.

"And now his mum is in hospital because of smoke inhalation and he feels worthless that he can't help," Miss Wells said.

"That stuff hits home."

Inspired by comedian Celeste Barber, who raised over $30M in fire assistance, Miss Wells and her colleagues organised a donation drop for in-demand items, such as Powerade, eye drops and burn ointment.

A full list of items needed from the rural fire service can be found at the Granite Belt Dental's Facebook page, and the team will welcome donations well into next week.

Trucks travelling through the region will pick up the donated items and take then to Chinderrah, where they will help firefighters and affected communities.

For more information, please call Granite Belt Dental on 4661 4188.

There are many other ways to lend your assistance. To donate directly to the fire-fighting effort, you can visit www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/about-us/fundraising for New South Wales or www.cfa.vic.gov.au/about/supporting-cfa#donate-cfa for Victoria.

Mrs Barber's fundraiser will be assisting communities nation-wide and can be found by searching 'Please help anyway you can. This is terrifying' on Facebook.

If you would like to support the families of fallen NSW firefighters Samuel McPaul, Geoffrey Keaton and Andrew O'Dwyer you can do so by visiting www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/news-and-media/general-news/featured/support-for-firefighter-families.

The Salvation Army will be on the ground assisting fire-affected communities and to help them in their efforts you can call 13 SALVOS (13 72 58), donate at any Woolworths checkout, or donate online.

To help the recovery of native wildlife, you can donate to the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital at their GoFundMe (www.gofundme.com/f/help-thirsty-koalas-devastated-by-recent-fires) or the NSW Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Service (WIRES) at www.wires.org.au/donate/emergency-fund.