Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

“No fuss”: how Prince Philip will be laid to rest
News

What Harry and Andrew won’t be doing at Philip's funeral

by Zoe Smith
13th Apr 2021 5:45 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Prince Harry will reportedly not wear his military uniform when he walks behind Prince Philip's coffin.

The Duke of Sussex, who has arrived in London alone for the service on Saturday, will instead wear a suit after losing his official honours in the fallout of Megxit.

According to British media reports, Prince Harry and Prince Andrew will be the only senior male royals not wearing ceremonial outfits for the funeral of Prince Philip.

 

Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Edward, are all expected to wear their ceremonial outfits on the day.

The Duke of Sussex rose to the rank of Captain during his 10-year career with the British Army but was stripped of his honorary military positions when he and wife Meghan Markle made the decision to step down as senior royals.

Prince Andrew, who resigned from royal duties over his friendship with the late convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, will also be wearing a suit instead of his naval uniform.

 

Prior to becoming a full-time working royal, Prince Andrew worked for two decades serving in the navy.

At the age of 22, he famously saw active service as a Sea King helicopter pilot in the Falklands War.

Since stepping down from royal duties, Prince Andrew has rarely been seen in public.

 

However the second son of the Queen and Prince Philip made a rare public appearance outside a church service on the weekend, speaking on his mother's behalf.

Prince Andrew told reporters that the Queen had described her husband's death as having left "a huge void in her life".

Charles, William and Harry will join the funeral procession while Prince Philip's coffin will be carried to St George's Chapel in a specially-modified Land Rover.

It will be the first time the youngest son of Prince Charles has seen his family members in person since his controversial Oprah Winfrey interview, which aired allegations of racism in the royal family.

 

 

 

 

Originally published as What Harry and Andrew won't be doing at Philip's funeral

More Stories

Show More
funeral prince andrew prince harry prince philip

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        -0.4C! Southeast shivers through coldest morning of year

        Premium Content -0.4C! Southeast shivers through coldest morning of year

        Weather Most places in southeast Queensland have recorded their coldest morning of the year as a wintry blast caused temperatures to plummet overnight.

        Jab now a sore point for a PM under fire

        Premium Content Jab now a sore point for a PM under fire

        Health The Prime Minister has been forced to defend the slow vax rollout

        Vaccine blow: How long until life in Qld returns to normal

        Premium Content Vaccine blow: How long until life in Qld returns to normal

        News Queensland could stay this way for a long time yet

        Interactive: Where you can still get a house for $500k

        Premium Content Interactive: Where you can still get a house for $500k

        Property Here’s where you can still get a house for less than $500,000