Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Horror crash scene draws residents in mourning
Crime

What happened when teen driver was found

by Danielle O’Neal
27th Jan 2021 3:54 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man who crash-tackled a teenager minutes after he allegedly killed two pedestrians with a stolen car said he had no idea of the terrible tragedy that had unfolded streets away.

Kingston Ave resident Adam Lauriston said he spotted a teenager in his courtyard around 5.30pm.

"I had no idea what had happened," he said.

Adam Lauriston found a teenager accused of killing a couple in a horrific crash at Alexandra Hills in his court yard. Picture: John Gass
Adam Lauriston found a teenager accused of killing a couple in a horrific crash at Alexandra Hills in his court yard. Picture: John Gass

"It wasn't until after I was walking back that my neighbour grabbed me and (told me two people had been killed)."

Mr Lauriston said the teenage boy had been in his courtyard and ran down Kingston Ave.

"A neighbour came out and pulled me off of him and then cops arrived about 10 minutes later."

Matty Field and Kate Leadbetter died after being hit by an allegedly stolen car at Alexandra Hills on Tuesday.
Matty Field and Kate Leadbetter died after being hit by an allegedly stolen car at Alexandra Hills on Tuesday.

Mr Lauriston and a neighbour detained the teenager until police arrived.

"I stood there and just explained to him [not to leave] … so he just sat there and didn't move anymore really," he said.

He said the teenager appeared confused.

The scene of the crash on Finucane Rd at Alexandra Hills on Tuesday afternoon. Picture: Steve Pohlner
The scene of the crash on Finucane Rd at Alexandra Hills on Tuesday afternoon. Picture: Steve Pohlner

Mr Lauriston said when police arrived, they described the nearby crash scene as "the worst thing we've seen in a long time".

"At the end of the day, it's up to the court to do their job now."

Flowers at a makeshift where a couple walking their dog were hit and killed on Tuesday. Picture: Dan Peled/NCA NewsWire
Flowers at a makeshift where a couple walking their dog were hit and killed on Tuesday. Picture: Dan Peled/NCA NewsWire


Originally published as What happened when teen driver was found

More Stories

court crime editors picks fatal crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        50+ PHOTOS: Bumper Australia Day gallery

        Premium Content 50+ PHOTOS: Bumper Australia Day gallery

        News Whether it was sweating up a storm at the triathlon or welcoming our latest citizens, the Border Post was there. PICTURES INSIDE:

        GALLERY: 2021 Killarney Lions’ Australia Day Breakfast

        Premium Content GALLERY: 2021 Killarney Lions’ Australia Day Breakfast

        News Community members, local representatives and more turned out in force for the...

        TRI TIME: Community spirit on show at annual Aus Day race

        Premium Content TRI TIME: Community spirit on show at annual Aus Day race

        News Young gun goes above and beyond at the Stanthorpe 2021 triathlon when his dad...

        Man abuses, threatens ex after being dumped at Christmas

        Premium Content Man abuses, threatens ex after being dumped at Christmas

        News The Southern Downs man was outraged at being dumped just hours after giving his...