What Granite Belt residents will do when lockdown ends

People are keen to get back outside and enjoying the area around them.

WE ASKED our readers on Facebook what their first act would be once the coronavirus lockdown was lifted.

The priority for most was catching up with friends and family.

“Have a family photo shoot with our new daughter,” Linda Farren said.

“Hopefully see my kids, grandkids and great grandkids. One more on the way,” Beverley Heeremans said.

“Celebrate all the family birthdays we have missed. It’s going to be a beauty,” Bobbie Baumann said.

“Go see the three new babies in my family that I have yet to meet,” Christie Chandler said.

Some have gone the complete opposite and said they’ll avoid the inevitable chaos.

“Stay home! It will be chaos. Not worth it,” Karen James said.

Others are keen to get back into the pubs and clubs, while others are eager to adventure in the great outdoors.

“A pub lunch,” Gordon Glover said.

“Go out for lunch at one of the wineries. Then pack up the caravan and head out for a month,” Tracey Steginga said.

“Have a street party for our new mayor,” Nathan Cols said.

Leeanne James said she wants to give back by doing some volunteer work.

“Volunteer at the hospital or nursing home to give something back to our fantastic frontline health workers.”

Mark Newlands has possibly the most bold plan of those who commented.

“Book a trip to China in Wuhan to look at ground zero and the market where it started just to see it all.”

Some just want to get in that camping and fishing trip that they missed over the Easter long weekend.