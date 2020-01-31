Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
It’s set to be a hot weekend for showgoers.
It’s set to be a hot weekend for showgoers.
News

What forecasters say we can expect this show weekend

Matthew Purcell
31st Jan 2020 10:20 AM

SUN protection will be a must this Stanthorpe Show weekend with temperatures on the rise.

There’s little to no chance of rain from today to Sunday according to the Bureau of Meteorology but temperatures are set to peak around 33 degrees.

“Over the weekend it’s going to be quite hot. From Sunday to Monday it’ll get up to 33 degrees,” BoM forecaster Alex Majchrowski said.

“A surface trough will develop over Sunday in the east and drag hot winds across,” he said.

“From Monday onwards there’s a chance of showers and storms.

“There’s a very slight chance of showers and storm activity today but not looking too likely.

“If anything does happen it’ll pop up in NSW and whether it makes it across the border though is another story.”

Mr Majchrowski said showgoers should expect a cloudy, humid day today with a top of 31 degrees.

Tomorrow should clear up a little and be sunny and 32 for a top.

Humidity will range from 60-80 per cent.

Stanthorpe Border Post

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Alain’s lonely search for items from life full of adventure

        premium_icon Alain’s lonely search for items from life full of adventure

        News Couple still coming to terms with losing all their treasured possessions in September Stanthorpe fires.

        Fireys warn residents to stay calm

        premium_icon Fireys warn residents to stay calm

        News Fireys warn residents to stay calm if they see thick black smoke.

        ‘Secretary of everything’ has new aspiration

        premium_icon ‘Secretary of everything’ has new aspiration

        News Water, tourism, transparency all on council candidates agenda.

        Southern Downs race so far: 16 candidates and counting

        premium_icon Southern Downs race so far: 16 candidates and counting

        News Who will put their hat in the ring this March ? Here is our comprehensive election...