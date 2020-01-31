What forecasters say we can expect this show weekend

It’s set to be a hot weekend for showgoers.

SUN protection will be a must this Stanthorpe Show weekend with temperatures on the rise.

There’s little to no chance of rain from today to Sunday according to the Bureau of Meteorology but temperatures are set to peak around 33 degrees.

“Over the weekend it’s going to be quite hot. From Sunday to Monday it’ll get up to 33 degrees,” BoM forecaster Alex Majchrowski said.

“A surface trough will develop over Sunday in the east and drag hot winds across,” he said.

“From Monday onwards there’s a chance of showers and storms.

“There’s a very slight chance of showers and storm activity today but not looking too likely.

“If anything does happen it’ll pop up in NSW and whether it makes it across the border though is another story.”

Mr Majchrowski said showgoers should expect a cloudy, humid day today with a top of 31 degrees.

Tomorrow should clear up a little and be sunny and 32 for a top.

Humidity will range from 60-80 per cent.