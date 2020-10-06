Menu
Bryde's whales have been filmed with surfers at Lennox Head.
Daniel Cook
Offbeat

What do you do when a whale drops in on your wave?

Cathy Adams
5th Oct 2020 11:00 PM | Updated: 6th Oct 2020 5:59 AM
IMAGINE you're out surfing and a whale drops-in.

That's what happened to one surfer at Lennox Head recently, and the moment was captured by

Sydney photographer Daniel Cook.

 

 

The amazing footage shows Brydes whales and dolphins swimming among bait fish at Seven Mile Beach when they begin to interact with surfers.

Mr Cook told the Daily Mail he filmed the whales by chance on a road trip to Byron Bay.

"It was just amazing to see how the surfers came into contact with the whales,' Mr Cook said.

"I got footage of a surfer trying to catch a wave but one of the whales undercut him so he had to let it go."

It's not the first time whales have dropped in for a visit to North Coast beaches.

In 2019, photographer David Bryant was volunteering at Byron Lighthouse when he snapped a photo of an Omura's whale surfing a wave near the headland.

See more of Mr Cook's ocean photography on Instagram at The Drone DC.

bryde's whales editors picks lennox head northern rivers environment surfing
