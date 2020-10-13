Menu
Employment

What Aussie jobseekers need to do right now

13th Oct 2020
Amanda Rose, the expert employment adviser, has offered invaluable insights into what Australian jobseekers need to do to upskill and hunt down a new job quickly.

She appeared in News Corp's Jobs360 roundtable panel discussion, which highlighted how the nation faces an unemployment abyss and needs an effort by everyone to rebuild the workforce.

 

JOBS 360 is a roundtable discussion on Austrlaia’s jobs crisis.
It starts in the economy's engine room - small business - and will require retraining, extra support for the unemployed, thinking outside the square and supporting local businesses.

 

Originally published as What Aussie jobseekers need to do right now

