Police seek help to identify human remains

Police have released photographs of clothing in a bid to identify a man whose body was found earlier this month. Can you help?

Police are seeking help from the public to try and identify the body of a man discovered on Brisbane's southside earlier this month.

The body of a man, who is thought to be aged between 25 and 40 was found at Stretton Wetlands by a gardening contractor at 8am on Friday, October 2.

One of the items of clothing left behind from a body found in Stretton.

A crime scene was declared, butpolice believe the death was not suspicious.

They are yet to identify the body.

The date of the death is currently undetermined but could've happened up to five years ago.

Police believe the person is possibly a male with Asian characteristics between 164cm to 171cm tall and 25 to 45 years of age.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact police.

